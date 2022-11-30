Emmerdale airs Vanessa Woodfield’s heartbreaking exit storyline

Tonight’s (Wednesday 30th November) episode marked actress Michelle Hardwick’s last scenes for the time being, with her character off to Canada following her split from Suzy (Martelle Edinborough).

Yet another Emmerdale love story seems to be over for good as the soap has said goodbye to Vanessa Woodfield.

The couple were supposed to leave together with Vanessa’s son Johnny (Jack Jennings), but circumstances changed after the two had a painful break-up over their respective trust issues.

Unaware of the recent developments, Vanessa’s friends had organised her a leaving party ahead of her move across the pond.

Once at The Woolpack, adorned with Canadian flags for the occasion, Vanessa burst into tears, revealing that she and Suzy had broken up.

“She’s dumped me,” she said sobbing, as Mary (Louise Jameson) and Rhona (Zoe Henry) comforted her.

Later on, Mary took it upon herself to convince Suzy to show up for Vanessa.

“You can’t leave things like this. You love each other, because I know you do,” Mary told her. “Do you really want to leave things on such a sour note?”

However, Suzy was adamant that not attending the party would be the best option.

Meanwhile, Vanessa and her ex-girlfriend Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) had a heart-to-heart.

“I really hope it works out for you,” Charity offered.

“And I hope you and Mack work out too,” Vanessa replied, hinting at Charity’s fiancé.

Vanessa also opened up on her split from Suzy, adding: “I’m gutted, all I want to do is crawl under a duvet but I can’t, not today anyway.”

After a bittersweet leaving do, the taxi arrived to pick Vanessa and Johnny up. The mother and son duo said their goodbyes and got into the car, with Vanessa shocked to see Suzy stopping the driver not long afterwards.

The two women managed to say goodbye, with Suzy telling Vanessa not to be nervous about the new job.

“Don’t ever forget just how brilliant you are,” Suzy told her.

The two also confessed their feelings for one another and kissed, agreeing that some time apart may be a good thing, after all.

In reality, Hardwick is taking time out from the soap as she goes on maternity leave.

