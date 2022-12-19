All of the soaps promise some huge festive storylines this year, with the much-anticipated departures of Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) and Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) proving to be the biggest storyline on EastEnders .

It wouldn't be Christmas without a visit to soapland.

Meanwhile, Coronation Street will finally see Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) attempt to walk down the aisle with long-term love Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) after years of heartache.

Elsewhere, Emmerdale sees Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) faced with a figure from his past in the form of his long-lost brother Caleb Milligan (William Ash).

Finally, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is in a dark place but will he prove to be the unlikely guidance another villager in Hollyoaks needs?

RadioTimes.com has your guide to the festive schedule for the four major soaps.

Soaps Christmas 2022 TV schedule

Below is your guide to the soap schedules for the 2022/2023 festive period...

Coronation Street - ITV1 and ITVX

Daniel Osborne and Daisy Midgeley in Coronation Street. ITV

Of course, there are a number of dramas on the Street this festive season.

Tyrone Dobbs's surprise wedding for long-term love Fiz Stape is taking centre stage this year, but will the wedding be pulled off without a hitch?

Meanwhile, Daniel Osborne and his partner Daisy Midgeley have been going through some issues of late but now, he is determined to give her a Christmas to remember by popping one very big question.

Finally, unlikely killer Stephen Reid could see his lies begin to catch up with him, forcing him to act out. Could he kill again?

Coronation Street's producer Ian MacLeod teased: "It's got loads of comedy, family fun and warmth. I cried twice in the viewing – and I'm not given to tears! It's really moving and lovely. It's not sad, but in a 'warm your cockles' way."

23rd December - 7:30pm (1 hour)

Christmas Eve - NO EPISODE

Christmas Day - 7pm (1 hour)

Boxing Day - 7:30pm (1 hour)

27th December - NO EPISODE

28th December - 7pm (1 hour)

29th December - 7pm (30 minutes)

30th December - 7:30pm (30 minutes)

New Year's Eve - 8pm (30 minutes)

New Year's Day - NO EPISODE

EastEnders - BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Linda Carter, Danny Dyer and Janine Butcher in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem

Secrets look set to explode on Albert Square as viewers prepare to wave goodbye to pub landlord Mick Carter.

Christmas dinner at the Queen Vic is interrupted by the return of Jada Lennox and more secrets spilling out about the scheming by Janine Butcher. Will Janine finally be exposed, and will she act out once more if she does?

Albert Square will never be the same again.

Meanwhile, Phil Mitchell is back in Walford but how will he react to the return of Keanu Taylor, and will DCI Samantha Keeble ever be stopped?

Phil also has the issue of winning Kat Slater's heart as her ex-husband Alfie Moon remains intent on getting her back.

Finally, the Slaters face a potentially fatal disaster at New Year when a dangerous carbon monoxide leak occurs - but who is responsible?

23rd December - 7:30pm (30 mins) - 6am on BBC iPlayer

Christmas Eve - NO EPISODE

Christmas Day - 9:25pm (1 hour)

Boxing Day - 7:30pm (30 minutes)

27th December - 7:30pm (30 minutes)

28th December - 7:30pm (30 minutes)

29th December - 7:30pm (30 minutes)

30th December - NO EPISODE

New Year's Eve - NO EPISODE

New Year's Day - 6:30pm (30 minutes)

Emmerdale - ITV1 and ITVX

Cain Dingle and Caleb Milligan in Emmerdale. ITV

There's no shortage of drama in the Dales this Christmas time, least of all for the Dingle family.

Cain Dingle still remains in prison after confessing to the murder of Al Chapman - an act which viewers know was really perpetrated by his young son Kyle - but gets a blast from the past in the form of his secret half-brother, Caleb Milligan.

A flashback episode will fill in the blanks surrounding Caleb's past with his brother and why he was kept a secret from the rest of the family.

Meanwhile, the pair's sister Chas Dingle deals with the fallout of her affair with Al being exposed to the village and must deal with an acrimonious split from her heartbroken husband Paddy Kirk.

Finally, Charity Dingle is none the wiser as she seeks to help pregnant but isolated Chloe Harris - not knowing that the unborn child was fathered by her own fiancé Mackenzie Boyd.

23rd December - 7pm

Christmas Eve - NO EPISODE

Christmas Day - 6pm (1 hour)

Boxing Day - 7pm (30 mins)

27th December - 7:30pm (1 hour)

28th December - NO EPISODE

29th December - 7pm (1 hour)

30th December - 7pm (30 mins)

New Year's Eve - 7:30pm (30 mins)

New Year's Day - NO EPISODE

Hollyoaks - Channel 4 and E4

Warren Fox and Norma Crow at Christmas in Hollyoaks. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Hollyoaks may not be on as much over Christmas, but that doesn't mean there's a shortage of drama for the villagers.

Warren Fox is in a dark place this year and his wife Sienna is worried for him, but wants Christmas to be as good as it can be for their children.

Meanwhile, a sick Juliet hides her diagnosis from her family but gets advice from an unlikely source.

Finally, John Paul McQueen is seen to tell a huge lie - but what will the repercussions be?

23rd December - 6pm on Channel 4, 6:30pm for E4 First Look

Christmas Eve - NO EPISODE

Christmas Day - NO EPISODE

Boxing Day - NO EPISODE

27th December - NO EPISODE

28th December - 6pm on Channel 4, 6:30pm and 7pm for E4 First Look

29th December - 5:30pm and 6pm on Channel 4, 6:30pm and 7pm for E4 First Look

30th December - NO EPISODE

New Year's Eve - NO EPISODE

New Year's Day - NO EPISODE

