RadioTimes.com asked EastEnders fans whether they wanted to see more flashbacks in an exclusive poll, and the answer was a resounding "yes" with 71.6 per cent of voters confirming they want more glimpses of the past.

Last night, EastEnders took viewers on a trip down memory lane with a flashback episode that not only unravelled the mystery behind DCI Keeble's vendetta against Phil, but gave fans a welcome insight into his psyche - and they want more.

Not only that, but one fan commented asking for a whole series in the new setting.

The episode recounted how one eventful night changed the Mitchells' lives forever, with Phil standing up to his abusive father Eric after a robbery went awry. As well as a gripping storyline, the flashback episode's cast bore an uncanny resemblance to the actors that portray them in present day, and offered new depth to their characters.

Luckily, it looks like fans calls have already been answered, as more flashbacks could be coming to the soap in future - and they wouldn't only focus on the Mitchells.

At a recent press event, EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: "I think there's this world with such rich characters I think it's definitely possible to make something more of it, I really do. But then, at the same time, I'd also love to be transported back to the 1950s Trinidad to see young Patrick Trueman!"

So would we.

