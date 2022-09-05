The Mitchells are receiving the flashback treatment , and that means that iconic EastEnders characters we have come to know and love will temporarily be joining the EastEnders cast through new actors.

A host of names are set to play the likes of Peggy, Phil and Billy in their younger days - all with a view to helping the Phil of the present day uncover the dark secret that DCI Keeble (Alison Newman) is hiding.

But who is playing who, and what exactly do you need to know about each member of the iconic clan before you dive into the episode? Here, we've put together a guide so you can get up to date ahead of time.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

EastEnders flashback episode cast: List of 1979's Mitchell actors

Jaime Winstone as Peggy Mitchell

Winstone previously played Dame Barbara Windsor herself in a drama biopic for BBC, and now takes on the role the star was most famous for. Windsor played Peggy from 1994 until the character's death in 2016. A fierce woman who adored her family, Peggy experienced a lot of heartache in her life, from intervening when her sons were at war to battling breast cancer and being cheated on and manipulated by men.

As one of The Queen Vic's most memorable bosses, Peggy's catchphrase was "get out of my pub!" and it took a lot to tear her away from her beloved business. Peggy was eventually diagnosed with terminal cancer, and returned from overseas to say her goodbyes. She took control of her own demise, leaving her family devastated.

While we certainly saw Peggy's vulnerable side in EastEnders, we're promised there will be more to explore in the flashback. Winstone's portrayal will also reveal what turned Peggy into the person she was when we met her.

Daniel Delaney as Phil Mitchell

BBC

Phil's time in Walford spans over 30 years, as played by actor Steve McFadden. In that time, he's been married four times and has endured at least three times as many near-death experiences! One such example includes the shocking moment brother Grant discovered his affair with Grant's then-wife Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), leading Grant to attack Phil and leave him fighting for his life.

Since then, Phil has battled liver problems due to alcoholism and been shot twice. But every time he has lived on, and today he remains firmly a part of the BBC soap as the head of the Mitchells. Phil has softened in recent years but there are still those who wouldn't dare to mess with him.

Delaney's casting as a younger Phil, as you can see, is uncanny! Much like for Peggy, we are expecting to learn more about what made Phil into the man he became - but for McFadden's Phil, it's all about figuring out how he can defeat the detective that just won't leave him alone.

Teddy Jay as Grant Mitchell

Grant has been played by Ross Kemp on and off since the 1990s, but unlike his big brother, Grant hasn't been since since 2016. Originally the more volatile and violent brother, Grant proved to be the worst choice of husband for Sharon and the late Tiffany (Martine McCutcheon). He and Phil did manage to resolve their issues (for the most part), so Grant has been known to pop back from time to time.

Grant and daughter Courtney currently reside in Portugal, where they have lived for several years now. Viewers last saw them when Grant came to the aid of nephew Ben (then played by Harry Reid), who had been kidnapped by the men who attacked him in a hate crime. We also saw Grant debate whether to tell young Mark Fowler Jr that he was his biological father, before he ultimately decided to keep quiet.

Teddy Jay takes on the role of the younger Grant who is taken on a job with Phil by their dad Eric. It's safe to say we may find some insight into who he is today, and how he became such a temperamental young man in his early EastEnders era.

George Russo as Eric Mitchell

Eric (right)

We've never met Eric, the dad to Phil, Grant and Sam and husband to Peggy. Until now, all we've heard about him has been via his living relatives. Most of those details certainly aren't flattering, and while we wait to fill in some gaps over Phil, we do already know that his attitude was shaped by Eric's own behaviour as a bully.

We imagine Eric to view himself as a man's man, and there's not long left to wait and see if we're proved right. Played by George Russo, we'll see Eric's marriage to Peggy under strain, as well as his competitive nature as he goes head to head with Phil as man of the house!

Laila as Sam Mitchell

Sam only returned to Walford earlier this year after living abroad. Originally portrayed by Danniella Westbrook, Sam is now played for the second time by Kim Medcalf. In the 1990s, Sam was a teenage bride after marrying Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen).

As an adult, Sam was embroiled in the murder of Den Watts (Leslie Grantham), witnessing the harrowing events and being subsequently charged before going on the run and giving up her young son. These days, she's focused on proving she's a worthy Mitchell - but her scheming to ruin Phil's empire hit a snag when her brother was released from prison.

Played as a child by young actress Laila, Sam is seen in pictures with her father - but what else could we learn about the youngest Mitchell sibling in the upcoming flashback?

George Greenland as Billy Mitchell

Billy was first introduced to EastEnders in 1998 as a cousin of Phil and Grant's. Played by Perry Fenwick, Billy has a turbulent past as he was severely mistreated while living in care. Years later, he was a guardian of Jamie Mitchell (Jack Ryder), who he physically abused himself. Billy did turn his life around and atone for his awful behaviour, and that arc turned him more into a hapless, lovable member of the clan.

Billy married Little Mo Slater (Kacey Ainsworth), but this wasn't to last and he later wed Honey (Emma Barton) and had kids Janet and William. Billy then met long-lost granddaughter Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold), having learned he had a son in his teens who had now died. Billy is set for a busy time in the present day, as Little Mo's son Freddie (Bobby Brazier) arrives as Billy is trying to reunite with Honey.

George Greenland will be seen as the younger Billy in the flashback episode, alongside previously unseen characters Charlie (Charlie Heptinstall) and Stephen Mitchell (Dean Roberts) - Billy's brother and father, respectively.

Henry Garrett as Archie Mitchell

Evil Archie (Larry Lamb) made quite a powerful impact during his short time on Albert Square. We saw that his daughter Ronnie wanted nothing to do with him - and there was a very good reason for that. The man was a serial abuser who inflicted endless suffering on those around him. The brother of Eric, Archie tried manipulating Peggy when they wed decades later.

The character was killed in 2010 in a 'whodunnit' storyline that teased possible culprits including Ronnie, Peggy, Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) before the latter, one of his victims, was unveiled as the murderer.

Played by Garrett in the flashback, we'll see Archie up to his old tricks - but just what does that entail?

Rose Reynolds as Glenda Mitchell

Glenda (Glynis Barber) didn't always come across as a loving mother during her stints on the soap, and wasn't particularly close to her daughters. Her appearances showed her devious side as she tried to arrange situations to her advantage which led to her being pushed down the stairs. Glenda was last seen after the funeral of Ronnie and Roxy (Samantha Womack and Rita Simons), who drowned together in early 2017.

Rose Reynolds plays young mum Glenda as seen in 1979, who is billed as attempting to keep her girls out of trouble. What will unfold here? We know that at some point, Glenda left Archie and her girls behind, so will that tie in to the story?

Lucia as Ronnie Mitchell

Samantha Womack played Ronnie for 10 years, and we could argue that there has never been a more tragic character than she. Ronnie's father Archie gave away her baby when she was a teen, lying that the child had died. Years later, Danielle (Lauren Crace) traced Ronnie to Walford, but just as they were about to be reunited properly Danielle was killed.

Ronnie wed Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) twice - but they were never destined for a happy ever after. Their baby son James died shortly after birth, and Ronnie's trauma led her to swap the child with Kat Slater's own newborn. Ronnie later gave birth to son Matthew, but when trouble sister Roxy dived into a pool while on drugs, loyal Ronnie went to rescue her and the pair both died. We're still not over it.

Played by young star Lucia in the flashback, what will we see of Ronnie and her beloved sister?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.