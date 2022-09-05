But tonight's serving (5th September) surpassed all expectations, covering far more than just DCI Keeble's (Alison Newman) vendetta against the Mitchells and paving the way for more trips down memory lane.

When EastEnders promised a flashback special that would tap into the complex psyche of iconic character Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), we knew we were in for a treat.

The bombshells that exploded weren't exactly shockers - but that was the point, really. Long-term viewers have long since been aware that Phil had a turbulent childhood, so we knew that this glimpse of his early adulthood was going to be a harrowing watch.

What we may not have realised is quite how much of an impact one eventful night inflicted upon him. Twenty years ago, Phil recounted the story of his violent father Eric, whose abuse was only stopped in its tracks when Phil was "big enough to hit him back".

Phil learned the depths of Keeble's vendetta. BBC

It was this incident that EastEnders chose to explore in its 1979 instalment - but there was much more to unravel before we reached that crucial moment. In an era which saw Britain led by Margaret Thatcher, matriarch Peggy (captured wonderfully by Jaime Winstone) served her family dinner. But it was clear that husband Eric (George Russo) was calling the shots in their household.

This would later lead to a frank discussion between Peggy and sister-in-law Glenda (Rose Reynolds) over their problematic spouses - with Peggy claiming she could handle the constant bruises. Archie (Henry Garrett) popped in for a brief visit before heading into the night for what Glenda knew was yet another dalliance with a mistress; but that didn't stop him invading Peggy's personal space before he left.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old Phil (Daniel Delaney) and brother Grant (Teddy Jay) were roped into a mission that Eric promised would offer them some real work experience. Also present was cousin Billy (George Greenland) - the man that Keeble had just instructed a present-day Phil to give up to the police.

This was the only true mystery of the piece, as the male members of the clan carried out a late-night robbery which left bumbling Billy too injured to make any real contribution. A security guard confronted the group while they were in the midst of their thieving, and Eric goaded Phil to shoot him dead.

One dark night changed Phil forever. BBC

The man frantically pleaded that he had a child, and Phil couldn't bring himself to go along with his dad's bullying this time. As Phil and Grant helped Billy outside, they heard a shot, and Phil knew exactly what Eric had done. Eric's fury simmered as Phil challenged his actions, setting the stage for a showdown that would change the course of his life forever.

Back in the privacy of their home, Eric prepared to give Phil a beating - but Peggy brandished a knife and threatened him, determined to protect her boy. Eric responded by attacking his wife instead, and Phil stepped in, overpowering his father.

Actor Delaney already has an incredible likeness to star McFadden, but in this powerful scene, he even sounded like Phil. Playing this character during a time before we actually knew him, while still making him recognisable, is quite an achievement.

Will Billy pay the price for Eric's actions? BBC

Delaney delivered a stunning character study that has the potential to reset the Mitchells going forward. After decades of gangster chaos, EastEnders finally hit the pause button and allowed us to understand Phil in a way we never could before.

Billy, too, will find himself at the centre of much more gripping material thanks to his new status as an apparent scapegoat - with Perry Fenwick nailing his new storyline.

Yes, the murder of Keeble's father was the cliffhanger - but it was the Mitchells' journey that was far more captivating. Winstone, Greenland and Garrett all sounded just like their EastEnders counterparts and immersed us fully into their world.

After such a triumphant effort, there's certainly a strong argument for further flashbacks; and even Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw has revealed that he would love to air a special episode focusing on beloved mainstay Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker), transporting viewers to 1950s Trinidad.

So let's hope the Mitchells' origin story is the first of many more visits to the past.

