EastEnders boss wants Patrick Trueman flashback episode

And so would showrunner, Chris Clenshaw, who explained to RadioTimes.com and other press at a recent event that he would love it, too.

If there's one EastEnders character we'd love to know more about, it's the brilliant Patrick Trueman (played by Rudolph Walker).

While speaking about the upcoming EastEnders flashback centred around the Mitchells, the Executive Producer was asked if he would consider more journeys into the past.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Clenshaw said: "I'm really excited for everyone to see this. We're proud of it, we're very excited by it. I think there's this world with such rich characters I think it's definitely possible to make something more of it, I really do.

"But then, at the same time, I'd also love to be transported back to the 1950s Trinidad to see young Patrick Trueman!"

In the coming weeks, EastEnders viewers will be transported back to 1979 to delve into the lives of the Mitchell family.

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) will be plunged into his memories to find out core truths about himself and his family that will hopefully help in his fight against the evil DCI Keeble.

There'll also be a fond return of Peggy Mitchell to screens, this time played by Jaime Winstone.

EastEnders is available to watch on BBC iPlayer with a selection of classic episodes streaming on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free BritBox trial here.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.