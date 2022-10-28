The ITV soap aired the double funeral of the iconic character and fellow fan-favourite Liv Dingle (Isobel Steele) - and they were certainly sent off in style, with the show's entire cast seen on-screen so every villager could pay their respects.

Viewers were treated to one final scene with Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) in tonight's emotional episode of Emmerdale (28th October), as she appeared via a flashback.

As the day began, Faith's daughter Chas (Lucy Pargeter) vowed to get through the day, planning to run away with secret lover Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) once it was all over; but oblivious husband Paddy (Dominic Brunt) offered his support.

We also saw Liv's broken husband Vinny (Bradley Johnson) speaking about his love for his wife during the service, but it was Faith's moment that really stood out here.

Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) read a eulogy which had been written by Faith herself, and as we watched, his voice became Faith's and we were transported to the day she composed her last letter.

Faith spoke of her failings as a mother and how happy she was that Chas and Cain (Jeff Hordley) hadn't followed in the footsteps of her and the generations before her. She also ensured they knew how much she loved them.

As the speech came to a poignant end, Faith smiled directly to camera, leaving fans to remember her as she would have wanted - that joyous presence on Emmerdale.

With Faith's words sinking in, Chas later made peace with Moira (Natalie J Robb) over her involvement in Faith's plans before her death. At the Woolpack, Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) revealed a very strong new alcoholic drink in her honour, as he reminded them that Faith insisted on a celebration.

It was a beautiful way to end star Dexter's tenure on the show, after that devastating but superb performance as her alter ego passed away in Cain's arms.

This came after the actress hinted that Faith could still reappear from beyond the grave in the future...

