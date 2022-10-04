Emmerdale's Al Chapman asks lover Chas to run away with him

The pair have been seeing each other for months now, with Chas using each rendezvous with Al as a distraction from her worries at home - namely the declining health of her terminally ill mum Faith (Sally Dexter).

Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) asked secret lover Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) to start a whole new life with him in tonight's Emmerdale (4th October).

While Chas was adamant there were no feelings involved on her end, Al quickly fell in love with Chas, all as he continued dating and living with girlfriend Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton).

When the affair was rumbled by Chas's cousin Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper), Chas made a half-hearted attempt to end their passion - but she couldn't resist temptation, and she and Al planned another meeting this week.

But Chas was soon caught up in other dramas, following Liv's (Isobel Steele) hospitalisation and the return of son Aaron (Danny Miller). So tonight, Chas told Al that she couldn't see him after all as she wanted to spend time with Aaron. She added that they should tone things down, but Al pleaded with her to join him at a hotel if she could get away.

With Aaron encouraged by Faith to try and talk to Liv now that she was well enough to go home, Chas was given the opportunity to slip away while Aaron was at Mill Cottage. Happily for Aaron, he offered Liv a heartfelt apology, and her husband Vinny (Bradley Johnson) returned to find them in good spirits.

When Paddy (Dominic Brunt) headed back to the Woolpack with Eve, the daughter he shares with Chas, he found Charity (Emma Atkins) covering the bar. She had assumed Chas was spending the day with them. Paddy sent his wife a message to ask where she was, but had no suspicions over what she was doing.

After sleeping together yet again, Al told Chas that he didn't know how much longer he could keep this up when he just wanted Chas all to himself. Chas asked him to consider how much she was currently going through, before wishing she could escape her troubles.

Al responded by suggesting they leave the village together, adding that all she had to do was say the word and he could set up a new home for them and Eve.

Will Chas agree to run away with Al?

