Emmerdale's Al vows to wait for Chas as duo is forced to end affair

Chas and Al have been seeing each other in secret for several weeks, all while Chas's mother Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) copes with her terminal cancer diagnosis . Chas couldn't resist temptation and ended up back in Al's arms at a hotel this week – which was where her cousin Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) spotted them kissing .

Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) promised to wait for Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) as they reluctantly ended their affair in tonight's Emmerdale (24th August).

Belle confronted them the following day, making her disgust clear over their behaviour. Belle wanted to reveal the truth to Chas's husband Paddy (Dominic Brunt), but Chas begged her not to and even brought up Belle's own past misdemeanours to throw in her face!

Belle was furious to catch Chas with Al. ITV

Belle gave as good as she got when she reminded Chas that she had a daughter whose life would be turned upside down – a fact that Chas hadn't been too concerned over while she was getting passionate with her secret lover.

Eventually, Belle bargained that she would keep quiet as she couldn't bear to cause unwell Faith any extra stress, but Chas would have to end things with Al once and for all. Chas agreed, thanking her relative for her silence. But Belle made it clear that she wouldn't hesitate to speak out if the pair reignited things between them.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Tonight, Chas tried to focus on Faith again, and the mother and daughter enjoyed a country walk. But as Faith began to struggle, Chas was saddened by yet another painful reminder that her mum was dying. Faith flagged down a nearby farmer to give them a lift back to the village, and on the way, she offered some words of wisdom.

She told Chas not to make the same mistakes she had over the years. While Faith had no idea what Chas has been up to recently, the advice struck a chord with the younger woman.

Chas later met up with Al to tell him they were finished for good, but Al replied that he still wanted her. With Chas seemingly swayed, he drew her in for a long kiss which she reciprocated, but she pulled away, insisting that she couldn't do this any more.

Al then vowed that he would wait for however long it takes to be with her. He was determined that their relationship meant something – but does Chas feel the same? And how will their big secret be exposed, as affairs inevitably are in soapland?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.