Emmerdale's Belle catches Chas Dingle having affair with Al

When Chas's mum Faith (Sally Dexter) was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer earlier this year, Chas buckled under the stress and turmoil of it all and Al proved a good listener. But it wasn't long before she went in for a kiss and passion ensued. Chas spent the night with Al before returning home to husband Paddy (Dominic Brunt).

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) could be set to face the music over her sordid affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), as her cousin Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) spotted the pair together in tonight's Emmerdale (22nd August).

Initially, Chas insisted that the fling was a big mistake. But Al wanted more, and Chas began to turn back to him every time her mother's illness weighed too heavily on her, and Al started booking them into hotels whenever they could snatch a few hours away.

Will Belle reveal Al and Chas's secret? ITV

Al's girlfriend Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) came close to catching them recently, and Al was tempted to reveal all to Paddy during a showdown in The Woolpack. This prompted Chas to call the whole thing off – only to be drawn back into his arms once more.

Tonight, as Chas sat in on a meeting with Faith and a nurse from the palliative care team, Faith soon sent Chas on her way, meaning she could secretly be with Al for the afternoon. And as Belle attended a conference which would be beneficial for her business with Al, she ended up at the very same hotel where, upstairs, Chas and Al had enjoyed another illicit rendezvous.

So, while Faith was sharing her heartbreak with the nurse, Chas was selfishly distracting herself in a way that could only ever end in tears all round.

They shared one more smooch on the way out before parting ways, only for viewers to learnt that a stunned Belle had seen everything.

Will Belle confront her cheating relative and business partner? And will she reveal all to Paddy and Kerry, ensuring that the affair becomes public knowledge?

