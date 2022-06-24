Emmerdale's Chas arranges secret meeting with Al after passionate kiss

As the episode picked up where Thursday left off, we saw the pair still locked in their passionate encounter - but it was Al who pulled away first. A dazed Chas then told him that it was a mistake and should never have happened; and that Al must not say a word about it.

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) made another risky move in tonight's Emmerdale (24th June), as she arranged a secret meet-up with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) in the aftermath of their illicit kiss .

It was clear that Al, who often thrives on causing trouble around him, this time had no intention of revealing what had happened between them.

But things got even more awkward when Al's business partner, Chas's cousin Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper), arrived and they were forced to cover that they were in a disagreement over Chas booking her and unwell mum Faith (Sally Dexter) in for wellness treatments.

Chas and Al got carried away in Emmerdale ITV Plc

With Belle now believing that Al had refused to give Chas a family discount, she overruled him and insisted that Chas joined her and Al as they did paperwork for the treatments. Chas grew more and more uncomfortable during the consultation, and as she left the HOP, Al goaded her about what led to their sudden kiss. With his smarmy side resurfacing, Chas was disgusted and told him in no uncertain terms to leave her alone.

When she got back to The Woolpack, husband Paddy (Dominic Brunt) had been busy cooking and cleaning in the backroom, and he reassured Chas that he would always be by her side, no matter how much she pushed him away.

A guilty Chas could barely bring herself to speak as they ate together, but then she received a text from Al, who was distracted while spending time with girlfriend Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton). Al suggested that he and Chas needed to talk; and while Paddy dealt with a work call, she responded to Al, saying they would have to meet up outside the village.

Will Chas use the meeting to inform Al that nothing more will happen between them, or might she decide to pursue a secret relationship with him?

