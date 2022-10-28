Emmerdale reveals first look at emotional double funeral for Liv and Faith

The double funeral of beloved Emmerdale characters Liv (Isobel Steele) and Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) is set to air tonight (Friday 28th October), and the ITV soap has offered a first look at the emotional scenes ahead.

**This article includes discussion of suicide that some readers may find upsetting**

Faith died after taking her own life amid her terminal cancer diagnosis, while Liv was killed when she was crushed during the recent storm.

The Dingles have been left devastated by both losses – and with Liv’s husband Vinny (Bradley Johnson) struggling to cope, Chas (Lucy Pargeter) suggested they hold a double service for the two women.

As the day of the funeral begins, two horse-drawn carriages make their way into the village, each carrying Faith’s and Liv’s coffins. As the service takes place, Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) delivers Faith’s final message in a eulogy to her loved ones.

ITV

Once outside, Vinny is moved by the sight of the entire village, with everyone present to pay their respects. And when we say the entire village, this is no exaggeration.

Speaking about the episode, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said: “We knew when we decided to do a joint funeral for Faith and Liv that it would need to be a very special and memorable funeral for two such hugely epic and much loved characters.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Thanks, you are now signed up to our Soaps newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“Having a scene featuring the entire adult cast was not something we had done before and given the funeral was taking place towards the end of our October 50th birthday month, it felt very right and fitting that we had the whole cast there to say goodbye.

ITV

“It was no easy feat for the Emmerdale production team to organise and execute, and nor was it easy to shoot as the Dingles said farewell to not one but two of their beloved family. Some of the tears that fell that day were absolutely real.”

Shaw adds that the decision to unite the whole cast on screen felt like the perfect way to pay tribute to the soap.

“Behind the tears and sadness there was also a celebratory feel on set. A feeling of pride and honour that the October month was ending with all our villagers united on Main Street, demonstrating that love and warmth and togetherness that has kept Emmerdale on our screens for 50 years.”

It’s certainly a powerful episode, so prepare for plenty of tears.

Emmerdale airs these scenes tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.

Emmerdale has partnered with Dignity in Dying on Faith’s storyline. You also can find help and support at Samaritans.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.