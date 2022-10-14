Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) was left furious with wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) in tonight's Emmerdale (14th October) as he discovered that she knew about his mother Faith's (Sally Dexter) plans to end her own life.

**This article includes discussions of suicide that some readers may find upsetting**

Faith passed away in upsetting scenes earlier this week with Cain by her side as she took her last breaths. He was shocked to realise what she had done, but in the immediate aftermath there were other distractions.

As Cain's sister Chas (Lucy Pargeter) returned home after getting husband Paddy's (Dominic Brunt) messages, she was broken to find that she was too late to say her goodbyes to her mum.

Knowing that she had been too busy with secret lover Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) at the time weighed heavily on her, and son Aaron (Danny Miller) was disgusted when he worked out where she had been.

Cain (Jeff Hordley) was by his mum Faith's (Sally Dexter) side in her final moments. ITV

Meanwhile, doctor and family friend Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) arrived to see Faith and confirm her death.

He soon spotted the evidence of her decision, but ultimately declared her a strong-minded woman as he opted not to order a post-mortem. Cain was grateful as Liam offered his support before leaving.

As loved ones filtered into the Woolpack, Paddy quizzed Moira on how she knew that something was amiss with Faith. Moira dismissed this, but Cain was quiet as he considered his own suspicions.

Later at Butlers Farm, Moira attempted to change the topic as she discussed the upcoming worrying weather, but Cain was in no mood for smalltalk as he confronted her; he wasn't buying her story over Sarah's (Katie Hill) necklace.

Crumbling, Moira admitted that Faith had confided in her weeks ago. Cain demanded to know why she hadn't told him, and she explained that Faith didn't want to break Cain's heart. Cain then stormed out, announcing that he needed to be with his family.

Will Cain come to understand Moira's involvement, or could this be the end of their marriage once and for all?

Emmerdale has partnered with Dignity in Dying on Faith's storyline. You also can find help and support at Samaritans.

