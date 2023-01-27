Feeling angry for Amelia bringing his baby into the world, Samson put his foot down and insisted he didn't want to be a part of Esther's life at all.

Samson Dingle (played by Sam Hall) goes way too far in his vendetta against Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) in the coming weeks on Emmerdale .

But his family, who do want to be a part of Esther's life, keep bringing him into contact with Esther - and he keeps lashing out.

But in the coming weeks on Emmerdale, things are about to get a lot more drastic.

It all starts when Noah (Jack Downham) offers to set up a trust fund for Esther to secure her a lovely future, but devious Samson takes it as an opportunity to cause more heartache for the family and starts to blackmail Noah for money.

However, what Samson doesn't realise is that actions have consequences, but not just for him, for his whole family.

Has he gone too far this time? And will he ever learn from his mistakes? And how will the Dingle family react when they learn what Samson's been up to?

