Elsewhere, there's almost a chance of romance for Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke), but the situation takes another nasty turn. Over at Home Farm, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) makes the wrong accusations, but could he be on the right track when it comes to newcomer Caleb Milligan (William Ash)? Meanwhile, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) delivers another upsetting blow for estranged husband Paddy (Dominic Brunt), while Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) is given an unexpected surprise.

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) returns to the well-known soap destination of rock bottom next week - but given that her fiancé Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) is hiding a massive secret from her, could this be a sign that she's finally about to hear the truth?

As for Ethan Anderson (Emile John), what will the outcome be after he reported boss Greg for harassing Marcus Dean (Darcy Grey)? And will Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) and Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) be victorious in the battle for the B&B?

Here's what to expect on Emmerdale from 30th January - 3rd February 2023.

7 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Charity's fresh heartbreak

Charity (Emma Atkins) takes Cain (Jeff Hordley) on a joyride. ITV

When she receives some news via a mysterious phone call, Charity is left in utter shock. The following day, Mack fears that Charity has discovered his baby secret, as she struggles with the news she's been given. She grabs a bottle of vodka and heads out to clear her head, and with Caleb too busy chatting on the phone to notice when he drops his car key on the ground, Charity swipes it and steals the car, inviting Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) along for the ride.

An irritated Cain is forced to follow Charity, but what exactly is tormenting the pub landlady? Is Mack right to be nervous over her behaviour? Whatever it is that has upset Charity, Mack should certainly prepare for drama this year, as it can only be a matter of time before she learns that he was pregnant Chloe Harris's (Jessie Elland) secret lover...

2. Arthur is targeted over his sexuality

Arthur (Alfie Clarke) is left hurt. ITV

When classmate Marshall cruelly tricked Arthur into thinking he liked him, Arthur took back control by owning his sexuality in a viral video - but the teen faces more hardship ahead. The week begins on a positive note as Marshall stands up to a bully for Arthur, witnessed by Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) and April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan). There is then a moment between the two boys, as Arthur realises that despite his previous actions, Marshall is truly on his side.

But the next day, Arthur tells mum Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) that his LGBTQ History assembly has been cancelled. Laurel makes a call to the school and it's revealed that one parent made a complaint which led to the cancelled event. When Laurel's partner Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) makes an insensitive comment, Arthur is bewildered and confronts him, accusing Jai of being the one who got the assembly cancelled. He's hurt, feeling that Jai is encouraging him to suppress his sexuality and go back in the closet. Jai feels pained while Marshall checks in on Arthur, who is frustrated that no one is being honest with him.

Arthur warns his pal that if he's not being genuine he needs to leave. Marshall's bravado is stripped away, and they almost share a kiss - but the moment is broken when the boy's father calls. Marshall panics and rushes off, and soon Laurel explains to Arthur that he can now do his presentation at school, but only after some parents have withdrawn their children. Can Laurel support her son and stand against the other parents' behaviour? And will Marshall admit his feelings?

3. Will's mistake leads to Caleb suspicion

Will (Dean Andrews) doesn't trust Caleb (William Ash). ITV

Will remains convinced that Sam Dingle (James Hooton) stole his missing watch, and he confronts the other man. Things get heated and Caleb warns Will as he steps in to separate him from Sam. Sam is awestruck that Caleb has come to his defence, while at Home Farm, Will is thrown when nanny Nicky (Lewis Cope) reveals that baby Thomas was playing with his watch. Will's wife Kim Tate (Claire King) is frustrated that she's fallen out with Sam's wife Lydia (Karen Blick) for nothing, and she offers Sam and Lydia their jobs back.

A hurt Lydia agrees, but makes it clear that Kim is no longer a friend - just her boss. When Will learns that Sam and Lydia have been reinstated, he feels unsupported by Kim - but she hasn't time to dwell on this as Caleb arrives to sign off on their stud farm deal. Will is frustrated, now convinced that Caleb is a shyster, but Kim doesn't want to hear his theories. Will becomes keen to assert his position as Kim's husband in front of Caleb. Is this the start of a new rivalry? Will may be wrong about innocent Sam, but could he be onto something when it comes to Caleb?

4. Chas's new confession

Chas (Lucy Pargeter) makes a confession to Paddy (Dominic Brunt) in Emmerdale. ITV

Following their explosive split after Paddy exposed Chas's affair with late lover Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), Chas refused to be pushed out of living at the Woolpack, while Paddy grew distant and withdrew from the Dingles. And there's more heartbreak in store for the village vet when he and Chas discuss their situation, and Chas confirms that her love for Al was stronger than what they had. This leaves her devastated, as the admission means her marriage is completely over.

With Paddy planning divorce, it seems this union is beyond repair. But star Brunt recently told RadioTimes.com that this storyline is "quite colourful", and it's not all shouting and feuding between the former couple. "There have been different paces and different angles. They’ve coloured it in very, very well, to say that it’s a couple falling out badly." So, as sad as this teased conversation sounds, will it allow Paddy to try and move on?

5. Noah receives a surprise

Jack Downham as Noah Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

Noah's life has been looking up in recent months as he settles into a loving relationship with young mother Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell). He's taken on an apprenticeship with local electrician Marcus, and is happy in his role as father figure to baby Esther. And next week, Noah hears that his aunt Zoe Tate (Leah Bracknell) set up a trust fund for him in his late father Chris's (Peter Amory) name. Long-term viewers may recall that Zoe once hoped to adopt Noah as a baby when his mum, Charity, was framed for Chris's death. What will Noah do with the money, and will he invest it wisely?

6. Ethan hears news of Greg

Will justice prevail over vile Greg (Daniel Betts)? ITV

When slimy Greg (Daniel Betts) groped Ethan's boyfriend Marcus, Ethan took action and reported him to their law firm. Greg tried to manipulate Ethan into backing down, but the younger man told him he would see him in court. In upcoming scenes, Ethan is called into a meeting about the investigation against Greg. As he tells Marcus of the latest development, what will the outcome be? Will Greg get away with his awful behaviour, or will he lose his job? And if he is sacked, could he reignite his campaign against the couple, which last saw him write fake reviews to slander Marcus's business?

7. Competition for Bob and Bernice's venture

Samantha Giles as Bernice, Chris Chittell as Eric and Tony Audenshaw as Bob in Emmerdale. ITV

Bob and Bernice recently decided to buy the B&B together - but Bob needs to offload his shares in the café first. He desperately tries to coax co-owner Nicola into buying him out, but she's not interested. Later, he learns from Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) that he and Bernice now have only three days to pay the deposit. The pair plan to get Jimmy King (Nick Miles) drunk to get him to convince Nicola to buy the shares, but they are disappointed when this fails. Then, when no one is watching, scheming Nicola calls Pollard.

Bernice is hurt and angry when she learns that Nicola and Jimmy have bought the B&B. She confronts her sister, branding her a traitor, but Bob and Bernice are delighted when they convince Pollard to let them beat Nicola's offer. But can they raise the money in time, or will Nicola be declared the proud new owner after all?

