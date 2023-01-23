Set in the Yorkshire Dales, Kevin Laffan's soap first graced our screens in the 1970s - and back then, it wasn't meant to stay on air for long.

Calling all Emmerdale fans: our trivia quiz is here to take you on a walk down memory lane.

Originally billed as a three-month series, it proved to be so well-liked that more episodes were ordered. In the 1980s, the soap underwent a makeover with a name change (it was previously known as Emmerdale Farm) and more storylines and characters introduced, gearing up to become one of Britain's major soaps.

2022 saw the village's killer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) finally brought to justice at the end of a violent, if extremely popular with viewers, story arc. The show also celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, marking the occasion with a dangerous storm hitting Emmerdale and ending several lives.

As more Northern drama is afoot, it's time to test your Dales knowledge with our quiz. Check our Emmerdale spoilers page for a cheeky recap beforehand.

