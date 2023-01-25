Amba's mother, Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade), has just accepted a new job in London , and she intends to move there with Amba. But she's faced opposition from more than one villager. First, best pal Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) vented her fury when she accused Priya of stealing the opportunity that was meant for her.

David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) took drastic action yet again in tonight's Emmerdale (25th January), as he drove away from the village with young daughter Amba (Ava Jayasinghe).

Priya had no idea that potential Take A Vow client Justin had offered the job to Leyla before her, only to tire of waiting for Leyla's answer. Impressed with Priya's resilience after her past trauma, Justin gave the job to her instead. Leyla lashed out, but was regretful when she calmed down and realised that Priya had not betrayed her after all.

Meanwhile, Leyla put her foot in it once more when she headed over to see David and Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell). She didn't know that Priya hadn't yet told David that she was taking their daughter to live in London, and David soon stormed over to confront the mother of his child.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Priya apologised for not keeping David in the loop; but he was not impressed, feeling that she should have asked him for his approval. The situation seemed to settle down, and Priya kept to their planned childcare arrangements as she waved Amba off with David and her younger half-brother Theo.

But, knowing that Priya needed Amba's passport in order to finalise her plans, David eyed the document in the glove compartment of his van.

As Amba excitedly told her dad that her mummy was taking her on a 'forever adventure', David promised his kids an adventure of their own as he drove them away. It was clear that he intended to go into hiding, preventing Priya from leaving with Amba.

Will David come to his senses, or might he end up facing huge repercussions for his reckless actions?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.