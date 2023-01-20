Young Kyle has now returned home to the village after being granted bail, but he is awaiting trial for the murder of Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) - despite the fact that he never meant to kill Al.

Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) made a big decision in tonight's Emmerdale (20th January), as she vowed to fight Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) for custody of their son Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn).

Cain is currently not permitted to see Kyle as he is a key witness in the case. He threw his weight around when Amy insisted they must follow the judge's conditions, and the ensuing row left her upset and Cain feeling more volatile than ever.

He was confronted by Amy's boyfriend, his stepson Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano), but Cain kicked him out of their home in response. In the aftermath, Moira (Natalie J Robb) reprimanded Cain over the phone, while her brother Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) warned Cain that he needed to get his act together.

He was aware that much of Cain's attitude was down to the presence of his half-brother Caleb Milligan (William Ash), and Mack admitted that he didn't like the man either. But he added that Cain needed to sort himself out - and it wasn't long before Cain headed over to see Amy and Matty.

Amy reiterated that Cain still couldn't see Kyle, but Cain simply wanted to apologise for the previous day. When Kyle saw his dad, he ran straight to him - but Cain forced himself to tell Kyle they needed to stick to the rules, giving him a quick kiss on the head before he left.

Kyle was distressed, saying that he needed his dad, and Amy could see how much he missed Cain. As Cain worked at the garage, he was surprised when he spotted Amy and Kyle approaching, with Amy explaining that she had to give their son what he needed. Cain was grateful as she informed him that she would be back in 30 minutes, but no one must see him with Kyle in the meantime.

In an emotional chat, Kyle told Cain he was sorry he had let him down, as Cain had originally ordered him not to tell anyone what he did to Al. But Cain explained that Kyle had nothing to be sorry for, and that he would never stop fighting for him.

In the café, Amy was furious when Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) cruelly badmouthed Kyle, and she rushed back to collect her son sooner than planned. Caleb witnessed Amy and Kyle walking away, and he later told Cain that he wouldn't reveal their breach of the rules.

But the confrontation turned nasty when, after Cain attempted to ignore Caleb, Caleb made some remarks about his parenting. Tool in hand, Cain started after him, just as Amy was passing by. She was outraged that Cain had learned nothing, and when Caleb fuelled the fire, she warned Cain to stay away from their son from now on.

At home, Amy confided in Matty that she couldn't let Cain ruin Kyle's life, and that it was time she went for full custody. Will she go ahead with this decision? And is this all part of Caleb's agenda, as he seemed to know exactly what he was doing in winding up Cain?

