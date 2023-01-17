Meanwhile, Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) admits what's been bothering her in recent weeks as she finally opens up about her struggles.

When Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) is made a huge offer, father of her child David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) reacts in classic style with a desperate act. Will he come to his senses?

Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) joins the dating game, but will she find love? And Caleb Miligan (William Ash) continues to dismiss brother Cain Dingle's (Jeff Hordley) hostilities.

Elsewhere, Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) makes a suggestion to Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles), while Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is pleased to learn some new information.

7 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Priya faces her demons - leading to an opportunity

Priya has made great progress in accepting herself and her scars, but next week she faces another terrifying reminder of what she was put through by killer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu). At an event for Take A Vow, a veil catches fire from some candles, and Priya becomes helpless with fear. A quick-thinking Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) saves the situation, but fails to spot how traumatising the incident is for her friend.

As Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) searches for sister Priya, an understanding Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) agrees to help. The pair comfort Priya as she relives her trauma, while back at the office, Leyla is shaken when a client called Justin offers her a job with his London team. The following day, Leyla and Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) are shocked when Priya arrives for work; and Leyla tries to talk to son Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) about her job offer. But after recent events, Jacob acts cool and pretends not to care, slamming the door in Leyla's face.

Things take a turn, though, when Priya bumps into Justin and owns the events of the day before, explaining her past. An impressed Justin invites her for a coffee - but as Leyla later calls him to accept the job, her face drops. Leyla is stunned when Priya reveals that Justin has offered her a job, but the latter defends herself, saying she knew nothing about Leyla's own offer. Just as Priya's father Rishi (Bhasker Patel) is crestfallen to hear that Priya never intended for him to join her in London, Leyla accuses Priya of sabotage. Will she have a change of heart and be happy for her friend?

2. David kidnaps Amba

Naturally, David does not take the news of Priya's impending move to London well, as she'll be taking their young daughter Amba with her. Determined to take control, David takes action, and this leaves Priya concluding that he has kidnapped their daughter. Jacob and Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) are desperate to fix the situation, and try to convince Priya not to call the police. Leyla is thrown when she learns that David has disappeared with Amba and Theo, and is on a mission to help. At a hideaway cottage, David is surprised to find Leyla at the door.

Defensive David refuses to see sense, and is in denial as Leyla accuses him of running away from his problems. But he's soon past the point of no return as he locks Leyla in the bathroom before she can call the police. In the village, Priya makes her own call to the authorities. Will David realise the damage he's doing before it's too late? And will Priya be able to have a happy send-off? You can read more on star Wade's exit as she opens up about her character's farewell.

3. Cathy reveals her struggle

It's been clear for some time that teen Cathy has been dealing with a personal problem, and we were promised a story no other soap has tackled in this way before. In upcoming scenes, Bernice tries to help Cathy with her revision in the café, but Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) is furious when Cathy offends Bernice with hurtful comments about the menopause. Dad Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) is at the end of his tether as he confronts Cathy, but when her twin brother Heath (Sebastian Dowling) butts in, Cathy violently smashes his guitar on the floor. Cathy heads off feeling confused and embarrassed, and as the week continues, Brenda and Bob are shocked to receive a call from the school explaining that she's run out of her mock exam.

Bernice spots Cathy hurrying towards Connelton and is torn over whether to tell Bob, as she senses there's more to this situation. Bernice soon catches Cathy washing her skirt in the sink, and the young girl finally opens up as she confesses she's ashamed of her heavy periods - this is why she has missed her exam. Cathy is pensive but relieved and grateful for Bernice's support, and promises to talk to Manpreet about how to manage her symptoms. Still feeling shame about her periods, poor Cathy wishes she could tell Bob the truth, but instead she lies to get him off her case. But she's honest with Manpreet about her heavy periods, and is relieved to get the help she needs when Manpreet writes her a prescription for the pill. Bob later tells Cathy she is able to re-sit her mock exam, and she's glad to put an end to her nightmare as she takes her first pill. But will she open up to her family?

4. Mary's dating disasters

Having arranged a date, Mary waits at the Woolpack. But although the woman's appearance doesn't match her expectations, Mary decides to power through. But Mary is disappointed when Joy turns out to be less of a match than she first thought. Despite the date with Joy being a failure, Mary hasn't given up on love and plans another date, but this one is a no-show. Chatting to pal Kim Tate (Claire King) about her current dating experience, Mary is advised to channel confidence by a self-assured Kim. Will it be third time lucky for Mary?

5. Caleb insists he's staying in the village

Caleb has shown no signs of fleeing as he settles into the village, having even had a business offer from Kim. When Cain threatened his half-brother, Caleb coolly turned the tables back on him. So when Cain again tries his trademark intimidation tactics, Caleb is still completely unmoved. He then makes it perfectly clear that he's going nowhere. Will Cain accept this, or up the ante? And will anything rattle the seemingly calm Caleb?

6. Bernice and Bob mean business

With Bernice having been encouraged to put in an offer on the B&B, Mandy suggests that Bernice and Bob could buy the place together. But as the pair plan to go into business together, Mandy is left worried that she may have created a monster! With Bob and Bernice both known for their endless enthusiasm, will their new partnership be a disaster - or will they make a winning formula for their joint venture?

7. Gabby's new hope

Gabby recently made a move on nanny Nicky (Lewis Cope), but was mortified when he rejected her. However, Gabby is soon thrilled to discover that actually, there is a mutual attraction between them. But as his job is to look after Gabby's baby son Thomas, Nicky still refuses to cross that line. At present, it seems that Nicky is a very moral young man, but will it stay this way?

Newcomer Cope previously told RadioTimes.com and other press that his character may be too good to be true - so what secrets could he have? Could Gabby end up regretting her pursuit of the Home Farm nanny?

