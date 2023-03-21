Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) tries to support Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) through a tough time; while Caleb Milligan (William Ash) catches Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) and Nicky (Lewis Cope) in a compromising position.

Samson Dingle's (Sam Hall) vile behaviour is finally exposed in upcoming scenes, as his family find out the lengths he's been going to just to make some cash. Meanwhile, Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) also makes a discovery about Alex Moore (Liam Boyle) which could lead to fatal results.

As for Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), he can't hide his true feelings over his unborn child, despite being committed to fiancée Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins). Will he own up before his big secret explodes some other way?

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 27th - 31st March 2023.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Samson Dingle ousted as blackmail plot uncovered

Sam kicks Samson out over his deception in Emmerdale. ITV

Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) continues to be impressed that Samson is taking such an interest in their baby daughter, Esther. But she has no idea that he is putting on an act while he extorts money out of her boyfriend Noah Dingle (Jack Downham).

Samson reluctantly babysits Esther next week, and relative Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) notices the baby has a burning temperature. The pair frantically call an ambulance and Esther is taken to hospital, and Samson is later praised by Amelia's dad Dan (Liam Fox) for calling the ambulance.

There's relief when news reaches everyone that Esther will be okay, but when Samson arrives on the pretence of checking on her, he demands more money from Noah to stay away from Amelia and Esther.

Noah pays Samson off again; and as soon as the latter receives his money, he cuts off contact with his daughter, leaving Amelia devastated. She worries that she now won't be able to afford Esther's childcare.

When she ends up suggesting that Noah's trust fund could be of help, she's hurt when Noah accuses her of using him as a cash machine - unaware that he has used all his inheritance on Samson. Amelia storms off, and Charity questions her son over his reaction, eventually getting to the bottom of his problems and exposing Samson.

Samson is soon confronted by all of his angry family and friends, and he tries to wriggle out of trouble. But Samson is shaken when his ashamed dad, Sam (James Hooton), orders him to find somewhere else to live. Has the teen been disowned for good?

2. Charles Anderson discovers Alex Moore's scam

Charles has a violent altercation with Alex. ITV

The truth about Alex's motives in the village are about to finally be exposed. First, his ex, Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley), tells her husband Billy (Jay Kontzle) that Alex threatened her.

The couple are nervously preparing for their court hearing over the custody and adoption of young Lucas and Clemmie, but Dawn is stunned to learn that her dad Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) and his wife Kim Tate (Claire King) kidnapped Alex and paid him off to stay out of the children's lives. This secret comes to light when Charles, still taken in by Alex, tries to convince him to fight for his kids.

But Alex is busy cooking up a scam with accomplice Clare, fooling Charles' daughter Naomi Walters (Karene Peters) into believing he has real feelings for her while he targets the surgery for a drugs robbery. Clare demands he finishes the job, so Alex lets himself into the surgery - only to find the drugs cabinet empty.

His Plan B is to rob the pharmacy delivery van, and Alex impersonates Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) on the phone to find out when the van will arrive.

As the hearing for Lucas and Clemmie gets underway, and with Naomi trying to convince Alex to attend, it's unclear whether he'll go through with the robbery or head to the hearing. The judge states that the only way Alex could gain custody would be if he arrived in time to claim his wishes - but Alex has now chosen his path.

He wrenches open the doors of the pharmacy van, stealing all the drugs, but back in the village, Charles is shocked when he finds the drugs in Alex's car...

3. Alex Moore is left for dead

Alex lays lifeless on the ground as figure stands by. ITV

Alex makes a run for it, but Charles chases after him. Incensed Charles tackles Alex, in the process causing damage to Charles' car. Alex eventually admits his masterplan, and Charles is horrified to hear that the man has been playing them all this time, with his 'romance' with Naomi a complete sham.

Charles tries to call the police, but Alex smashes his phone and takes off with the drugs. Charles tells Naomi everything but is left frustrated by her reaction to the news. So he grabs his car keys and heads out on a drive.

Meanwhile, Alex is on the phone with Clare at the side of the road. When he hangs up the call, he steps out into the road and is hit by a passing car. As Alex lies lifeless, a figure walks towards him, before quickly turning back and running away. Could it be Charles who has committed this hit-and-run? And will Alex survive?

4. Mandy Dingle reaches out to struggling Paddy Kirk

Mandy reaches out to Paddy. ITV

Mandy has an exciting event to attend when she's invited to the Beauty Awards - but as she tries to support close friend Paddy during his time of need, it's clear that she would love to be more than a friend to him. As Mandy prepares to set off for her evening out, Paddy is on his way to visit his young daughter Eve.

But when Eve doesn't want to spend the day with him, he's heartbroken. As Mandy spots Paddy looking upset, will she ditch her plans to be there for him? And will she admit how she truly feels, or might this be the wrong time as Paddy continues to recover from his mental health struggles?

5. Caleb Milligan catches Gabby Thomas and Nicky in passionate encounter

Will Caleb keep their secret? ITV

Gabby and Home Farm nanny Nicky are still conducting a secret relationship, and next week they plan to spend the whole day together. But Dawn almost catches them in the act, and later it's decision time for Kim when Nicky's contract is up for renewal. Kim, Dawn and Gabby discuss Nicky's future, and Kim decides to make Nicky a permanent employee.

When the others leave, Nicky and Gabby head to the bedroom to celebrate, and they continue their celebrations the following day.

But when Gabby is hit with a sudden wave of nausea, Nicky takes care of her and she's happy that their relationship seems to be getting more serious. Later, with the place to themselves, they end up in a passionate embrace in the kitchen, when Caleb walks in and catches the pair red-handed! Gabby defends what's going on, and hopes she has said enough to sway Caleb. Will he expose their deception to Kim?

6. Mackenzie Boyd's love for his baby grows

The baby starts kicking as Mack looks on. ITV

Mack's pal, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter), again suspects that Mack cares more for Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) and their baby than he's letting on. Mack begins to wonder if Nate has a point, and when he bumps into Chloe, who reveals she is having a baby boy, he's gobsmacked.

The baby starts to kick for the first time, and there's a charged moment between Mack and Chloe when he feels the kicking. Mack continues to struggle, and it's not long before he and Chloe are arguing over his involvement in the baby's life. Nate is not convinced when Mack denies how much he cares, as Mack's guilt over lying to Charity intensifies.

When will his impending fatherhood be revealed?

