As we continue to celebrate soaps including Coronation Street , EastEnders , Emmerdale , Hollyoaks and others, the power is now in the hands of the fans, to select your favourite soap character from 2022 in our Soap Champion tournament.

So, the battle of the soap fans continues...

The battle between fan-favourite characters - selected by a panel of experts - has already seen some significant characters eliminated following the first round of voting with the first set of results dominated by Neighbours.

Now we have a selection of randomised head-to-heads to whittle down the pack of beloved characters further, meaning only one of each pair will make it to the next round

So, will it be your favourite?

Get voting (to an unlimited amount) now to make sure your beloved favourite doesn't lose - for more information please do check the rules.

The first group is a battle between Coronation Street's late lawyer Imran Habeeb and Home and Away's hunky Tane Parata.

Round 2, Group 1: Imran Habeeb vs Tane Parata

Choose your favourite, vote and click 'vote again' to keep going!

Soap Champion Group 1

Next up it is a contest between EastEnders' tormented bad boy Ben Mitchell and Home and Away favourite Felicity Newman.

Round 2, Group 2: Ben Mitchell vs Felicity Newman

Choose your favourite, vote and click 'vote again' to keep going!

Soap Champion Group 2

For the third group, the tournament continues between Coronation Street's troubled Kelly Neelan and Hollyoaks' put-upon Misbah Maalik.

Round 2, Group 3: Kelly Neelan vs Misbah Maalik

Choose your favourite, vote and click 'vote again' to keep going!

Soap Champion Group 3

In the fourth group, EastEnders' tragic Lola Pearce goes head-to-head with Neighbours legend Mike Young.

Round 2, Group 4: Lola Pearce vs Mike Young

Choose your favourite, vote and click 'vote again' to keep going!

Soap Champion Group 4

In the fifth group, Emmerdale's serial killer Meena Jutla is in a showdown with Hollyoaks' beloved Verity Hutchinson.

Round 2, Group 5: Meena Jutla vs Verity Hutchinson

Choose your favourite, vote and click 'vote again' to keep going!

Soap Champion Group 5

In the penultimate group, it's a choice between two Neighbours favourites with Toadie Rebecchi and Mackenzie Hargreaves going head-to-head.

Round 2, Group 6: Toadie Rebecchi vs Mackenzie Hargreaves

Choose your favourite, vote and click 'vote again' to keep going!

Finally, two Aussie soap legends duke it out in the form of Neighbours' Susan Kennedy and Home and Away's Marilyn Chambers.

Round 2, Group 7: Susan Kennedy vs Marilyn Chambers

Choose your favourite, vote and click 'vote again' to keep going!

Soap Champion Group 7

So, the battle begins and if you want your favourite to succeed then you are going to need to band together with your fellow soap fans. Join in the fun by getting involved on social media.Follow @RadioTimes on Twitter and Instagram, and tweet along with the hashtag #TVChampion.

And if you need a reminder of how the tournament works and when the next round of voting opens, check out the below:

There's no time like the present, so get voting!

If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

