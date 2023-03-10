Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) found the strength to open up to his friends in tonight's moving episode of Emmerdale (10th March), as The Woolpack held a lock-in for the men of the village.

This article contains discussions of suicide and suicidal thoughts which some readers may find upsetting.

In a first for Emmerdale, the latest instalment featured only male cast members, as Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) planned to help best friend Paddy overcome his mental health crisis by encouraging the locals to talk to each other. As the likes of Jimmy King (Nick Miles), Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) and Sam Dingle (James Hooton) gathered, Marlon asked Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) to join in.

But upon mentioning the lock-in to Paddy, he got a less than warm reaction as the vet opted to stay away. However, things changed when he heard people begin to open up.

Cain Dingle, (Jeff Hordley) his son Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) and vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) chatted about childhood nicknames, and talk eventually turned to suicide as they discussed the likelihood of people making a second attempt to take their own life.

Doctor Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) then pointed out that not everyone who attempts suicide tries again - before he revealed that, as a medical student, he tried to take his own life, and was only saved when a fellow student arrived.

Liam explained that his friends at the time looked out for him, keeping an eye out to make sure he was okay. The group were stunned, and Liam worried he had overshared, but Cain assured him he hadn't. Paddy, who was listening in, then made his way into the pub to join them.

Cain asked him to play a game of darts, while Sam inadvertently lightened the mood by whipping down his trousers - albeit for a very good reason as he thought he had found a lump on his testicles. Liam told Sam it was just a boil, after which the latter was urged to put his pants back on sharpish!

Jimmy spoke about the loss of his brothers, who he still missed, but was quick to add that he knew this didn't compare to the death of a child, something which Paddy and Liam both know the pain of.

Finally, Paddy sat down to explain how he had gotten to the point where he felt like he wanted to die. The day he discovered wife Chas Dingle's (Lucy Pargeter) affair, Paddy had been driving them home after the confrontation when he imagined letting the car crash into a lake.

He felt ashamed and spoke about the father who had brought him up, who had taken his own life several years earlier. Bear then lovingly told Paddy that finding out he was his son was the best day of his life, and Paddy wished he'd learned the truth earlier.

The men of the village have a lock-in at the Woolpack in Emmerdale. ITV

Having been able to talk frankly for the first time, Paddy felt a weight had lifted, and he laughed as Cain gave him a rare hug and insisted he could call him any time - they were still family.

The group called it a night, with Bob promising to owe Paddy £5 from the game of darts. Afterwards, Paddy thanked Marlon, who advised him that he was never going to see that fiver. The pair then shared a heartwarming hug.

What's next for Paddy?

Anyone relating to Paddy's story can find help and support by visiting the Samaritans and Andy's Man Club websites, or by calling Samaritans' 24-hour hotline on 116 123. The NHS website also provides advice on how to seek help if you're experiencing suicidal thoughts.

