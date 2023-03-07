Drug dealer Callum (Tom Ashley) comes after Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) next week and injures her pal Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough). Will the pair be okay? Also at risk is vulnerable teen Marshall Hamston (Max Fletcher), while Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) takes action over his future.

This article includes references to suicidal thoughts and sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting.

Ethan Anderson (Emile John) hopes to help friend Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins), and his father Charles (Kevin Mathurin) puts his foot in it with daughter Naomi Walter (Karene Peter).

Elsewhere, another worried father, Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw), makes a decision when daughter Cathy (Gabrielle Dowling) spirals further.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 13th-17th March 2023.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Suzy attacked and Leyla is danger

Leyla is kidnapped by Callum in Emmerdale. ITV

Having called the police on her ex-dealer Callum, Leyla was horrified when he made a threat against her son Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant). She fills in David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) and Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell), and the terrified pair worry for Jacob when they can't get hold of him. There's relief when Jacob arrives at the shop, but when Leyla admits she provoked Callum, David takes their son to stay with Pollard.

Meanwhile, Suzy plans to take down Callum by smearing him as a grass to his criminal associates, but outside Take a Vow, Callum appears and attacks Suzy with a brick — and Leyla is oblivious to what's going on as she tries to contact her. It's Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) who finds Suzy's lifeless body and raises the alarm.

Leyla's guilt intensifies, but she's angered when the police inform her that Callum has an alibi for the attack and they have no evidence. Suzy later regains consciousness in hospital, but she's horrified to hear that Callum is still at large and fears he'll return and finish the job. Leyla then starts receiving threatening messages from Callum, and she's discovered sobbing in the graveyard by Caleb Milligan (William Ash).

Confiding in Caleb, Leyla is advised to play to win against Callum so she messages him for a meet-up. But Callum ends up kidnapping Leyla, and he looms over the bound and gagged woman. Back home from hospital, Suzy is annoyed that Leyla never turned up to pick her up — but soon she learns that Leyla is missing and not answering her phone, and Suzy and the rest of Leyla's loved ones are filled with dread. Will anyone come to her rescue?

2. Marshall is confused over his manipulative father

Marshall is confused by his dad's behaviour. ITV

Marshall is grateful that Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) took him in, but is soon dismayed to hear that Hotten Academy can't take him back without his father Colin's (Mark Noble) approval. Colin later agrees to Marshall returning to the school, but Laurel and Jai fear it's only so he can keep a lid on his abusive treatment of his son.

Jai opens up to Laurel over his worries about taking on Marshall and the impact it could have on their family, but he's unaware that a devastated Marshall is listening on the stairs. The following day, Colin asks to see Marshall, but Laurel and Jai are not convinced by his apparent change of heart and agree only if Marshall consents to see his dad.

Marshall is wrong-footed by his dad's caring approach as the latter tries to convince him he's sorry for disowning him over his sexuality. Colin adds that he loves Marshall and it's time he came home, and Marshall is left shaken. Colin continues to try to manipulate him into coming home and love bombs Marshall with messages. The youngster is left very confused — but where does he go from here?

3. Progress for struggling Paddy?

Dominic Brunt as Paddy Kirk in Emmerdale. ITV

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) hopes that a walk around the village with Paddy is a good sign that his best friend is beginning to heal after his mental health crisis. Later, the Man Club meets again and Jimmy King (Nick Miles) opens up, which gives Paddy's dad Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) food for thought.

As Paddy eventually makes a decision about his future, it's clear he's still struggling. But has he turned a corner?

4. Ethan reaches out to traumatised Victoria

Victoria confides in her friends. ITV

Vic recently found herself plagued by reminders of her rape during a night out with friends. In the aftermath, she's thrown when pals Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) and Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) announce their engagement. Victoria soon opens up to the pair, revealing that an encounter with a man on the night out triggered her past trauma over rapist Lee Posner (Kris Mochrie).

Ethan keeps an eye on his friend and advises her to move on from the night before by finding someone new — but is this the right advice for Vic at this time?

5. Bob realises Cathy needs help

Cathy spirals in Emmerdale. ITV

Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) reminds Bob not to let the B&B disrupt his parental responsibilities, especially with Cathy going through so much, but a distracted Bob still fails to pick up on Cathy's behaviour. The kids are heading out to a gig but Cathy doesn't want to be chaperoned by her dad's partner Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson), and she comes up with a plan.

The teens, including April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan), are concerned by Cathy's reckless behaviour. When she puts her own life in danger, Bob finally realises that Cathy needs proper help. But what happens, and will Cathy be able to get the support she needs now that Bob is focused on her?

6. Charles makes another error

Charles wants Alex out of his daughter's life. ITV

Charles fails to convince Naomi to see sense over troublesome Alex Moore (Liam Boyle), and he admits to partner Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) that it's painful to watch his daughter risk her future. Manpreet tells Charles that he needs to give Alex a chance, and only pass judgement if he lets Naomi down. Charles is soon encouraging Alex to go for a job interview, but Naomi despairs when Alex is offered the job in Wales.

As an ex-offender, Alex feels he has no choice but to go for it, but he soon has second thoughts. Charles talks Alex round, but after he leaves, Charles puts his foot in it with Naomi. How will she react when she learns that her dad persuaded Alex to leave? And is this really goodbye to Alex?

If you’ve been affected by Victoria's storyline, you can find help and support by visiting Rape Crisis or calling 0808 500 2222, and you can also access help at Victim Support.

Anyone relating to Paddy's storyline can find help and support by visiting the Samaritans and Andy's Man Club websites, or by calling Samaritans' 24-hour hotline on 116 123. The NHS website also provides advice on how to seek help if you're experiencing suicidal thoughts.

