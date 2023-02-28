In the aftermath of Paddy Kirk's (Dominic Brunt) plan to take his own life , his best friend Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) knows there is more to be done to encourage Paddy, and other men, to open up about their mental health. He organises a lock-in at the Woolpack , but how will the evening go?

Elsewhere, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) makes a decision that no one expects, while Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) worries Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough). Meanwhile, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) wants to do all she can to help teen Marshall Hamston (Max Fletcher).

Plus, Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) is determined to keep daughter Naomi Walters (Karene Peters) away from Alex Moore (Liam Boyle), and Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) faces a distressing reminder of her sexual assault. Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) also fears he's had an intruder, and Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) takes a step towards healing from his grief.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 6th-10th March 2023.

8 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Marlon Dingle's all-male lock-in

Marlon talks to the men of the village in Emmerdale. ITV

There's a long road ahead for Paddy's recovery following his recent plans to take his own life. The stress and worry over him is taking a toll on Marlon, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards), who know it's going to take time for Paddy to heal. But they are given a boost when Paddy arrives home and tells them he's arranged to see a therapist.

Marlon tries to hide how desperate he is for his pal to seek further professional help, and is relieved to hear Paddy calling another counselling service. However, the news that there is a two week wait for him to see anyone is concerning, and Paddy is annoyed that Marlon can't give him the space he's asked for as Marlon tries to distract him with their favourite zombie goodies.

Marlon remains gutted that he can't get through to Paddy, and he confides in Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) and Jimmy King (Nick Miles) that he's worried he'll never be able to reach him. But an idea forms after Chas points out that women are generally better at dealing with their emotions than men as they speak to friends - while Jimmy admits the community of the pub is his version of therapy.

Marlon takes action and at the end of the week, Emmerdale airs its first all-male episode as the Woolpack hosts a lock-in, with the plan being for the men to use the space as a forum to talk. Marlon, Cain, Jimmy, Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson), Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) and more hope that Paddy will eventually join them as they discuss childhood nicknames and troubling life moments, before playing a friendly game of darts. Will Paddy find the courage to join in?

2. Cain Dingle makes a shocking decision about son Kyle

Cain shocks Moira with his decision in Emmerdale. ITV

Amy Wyatt (Natalie Jamieson) continues her plan to seek sole custody of Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn), the son she shares with Cain. While Amy assures a delighted Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) that their engagement is about love, not a ploy over winning custody, she is bolstered by his support. Meanwhile, Cain enlists the help of his half-brother Caleb Milligan (William Ash) in the battle over Kyle's future — but his wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) pleads with Cain not to make the situation worse.

Still, war breaks out between both parties and Caleb's intervention upsets Amy. But when an altercation between Kyle and young Carl King Jr turns violent, Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) threatens to call the police on Kyle, leaving Amy reeling. Cain is quick to blame Amy for the whole incident, but soon the pair team up to plead with Nicola not to report Kyle. It's Amy's words which lead Nicola to relent, and Cain begins to feel guilty, knowing that the community views Kyle's violence as a reflection on his parenting.

Cain then leaves Moira stunned when he tells her they need to let Kyle go for his own good! She's horrified as Cain condemns his own influence on Kyle, and reveals he doesn't just want Amy to take on full custody - he wants to cut himself out of Kyle's life completely. Cain wants Amy to move away with their boy, giving Kyle the chance to start again.

Moira is heartbroken, warning Cain that he's making a mistake that will haunt him for the rest of his life. Will Cain go ahead with this plan, and will Amy take the opportunity to keep Kyle to herself? As the week continues, we'll see her make a decision and head off with steely determination...

3. Victoria Sugden's troubling flashbacks

Victoria endures a disturbing flashback in Emmerdale. ITV

When some of the villagers plan another big night out, things start out positively for Victoria who wants to set up pal Ethan Anderson (Emile John) with a new man.

However, when she realises that prospective guy Sean is more interested in her, Vic slowly lets her guard down with him — but when Sean suggests they share a taxi home, Victoria has a panic attack and experiences flashbacks to the night she was raped by Lee Posner (Kris Mochrie) after the last group night out. Vic has come a long way in the years since her harrowing attack, but will this set her back in her recovery?

4. Leyla Harding hands Callum over to the police

Leyla records Callum on her phone in Emmerdale. ITV

Another villager heading out on the town is Leyla, who is still taking things slowly following her addiction issues. She worries that the night out may increase her temptation and lead to a drugs relapse, but pal Suzy reassures her, convincing her to dismiss her fears and join in. The pair are determined to enjoy themselves, but in the club Leyla's mood darkens when she spots her former dealer Callum (Tom Ashley) - last seen after stabbing Leyla's son Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant).

Suzy urges her to be smart about her next move, so Leyla records Callum mid-drug deal, hoping to get the evidence she needs to have him arrested. As Callum is arrested and handcuffed, Leyla confronts him and reveals it was her who caught him out — but Suzy worries that Leyla has made a terrible mistake. Will she be left in more danger?

5. Laurel Thomas plots to rescue Marshall Hamston

Laurel tries to help Marshall in Emmerdale. ITV

Laurel discovers what has been going on with her son Arthur's (Alfie Clarke) schoolmate and love interest Marshall and his home life, and she plans to call his father. But Marshall starts crying uncontrollably and Laurel realises this is much more than teenage rebellion. Marshall is panicked and scared when his dad arrives, but Colin surprises Laurel and Marshall by wrapping him in a hug and promising he can remain at the school and stay friends with Arthur.

Laurel is relieved to have seemingly made a breakthrough, but she's later concerned by Arthur's reaction to Marshall and Colin's reunion, and wonders if she's made a mistake. Her partner Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) comforts her, while Laurel feels bad for calling Colin in the first place. When Arthur tells the couple that the situation with Marshall and his dad is worse than they thought, Laurel heads out on a mission, determined to do right by Marshall. But what exactly will she do?

6. Charles Anderson hopes to split Naomi Walters and Alex Moore

Naomi brings Alex to lunch in Emmerdale. ITV

Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) advises her other half Charles to try some reverse psychology on Naomi over her new relationship with Alex. When Naomi offers to cook a family lunch, Charles suspects she's up to something, and soon both he and Alex realise it's an ambush.

Charles goads Alex over lunch, but soon Manpreet warns him that his hostile attitude will only drive Naomi closer to Alex. When Naomi kisses Alex, hoping to get a reaction out of Charles, the latter fights his instincts to intervene. As Manpreet suggests that Charles talks to the person who knows Alex best, his wary ex Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley), will this help the situation?

7. Rishi Shartma's intruder

Rishi reveals his fears to Jai in Emmerdale. ITV

Rishi returns home but can't shake his eerie feelings about the house. He's certain there's an intruder, and later finds evidence that the mystery person is eating his crisps. But Rishi's son Jai finds no trace of an intruder, and he assumes that his dad is simply covering for his own loneliness after his daughter Priya (Fiona Wade) left for London. Is Jai right, or does Rishi actually have an unwelcome ghost? If so, who is it and will they leave him in peace?

8. Vinny Dingle finds a way to move on

Vinny enjoys his night out with Belle in Emmerdale. ITV

Vinny realises that he's been using the death of late wife Liv (Isobel Steele) as an excuse not to get on with his life. So, he agrees to go on the night out with other villagers, leaving Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) pleased. In the club, Vinny shows off his dance moves to Belle, leaving them both in hysterics as they enjoy the evening together. As Vinny allows himself to move on, what's next for him?

If you’ve been affected by Victoria's storyline, you can find help and support by visiting Rape Crisis or calling 0808 500 2222, and you can also head to Victim Support.

Anyone relating to Paddy's storyline can find help and support by visiting the Samaritans and Andy's Man Club websites, or by calling Samaritans' 24-hour hotline on 116 123. The NHS website also provides advice on how to seek help if you're experiencing suicidal thoughts.

