In last night's episode (22nd February), the couple continued to work together on their new B&B venture, but it brought about a comedy of errors when Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) thought she overheard they'd slept together !

Bob Hope (played by Tony Audenshaw) and Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) have certainly been growing closer on Emmerdale , and have earned themselves the coveted double-act title.

They hadn't, of course - Bernice had a one-night fling with Tim the musician - but that didn't stop Wendy from thinking the worst.

As for the outcome of the misunderstanding, viewers will have to wait and find out what happens, but in the meantime, Audenshaw has spoken, via Digital Spy, about whether or not there is a future for Bob and Bernice after all.

"You never know, do you?" he teased. "You never know what's going to happen with these relationships, if there is a spark."

Audenshaw continued: "There's certainly some sort of chemistry between them, but Bob has said that those days are very much behind him and he's very happy with Wendy."

Bob and Bernice in Emmerdale. ITV

While he might be happy with Wendy, Bob will have to work hard to win Wendy's complete and absolute trust.

"I suppose in any relationship, when somebody's spending a lot of time with someone else, they might have suspicions that something is going on," Audenshaw said.

"But Wendy has got no reason to think that... that I can think of!"

