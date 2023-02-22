The confusion came after a particularly eventful day at the B&B, which Bob and Bernice have purchased as a joint venture. Bernice woke up in bed next to Tim the Harpist after a night of passion, only to find that she had overslept on the day of the big launch.

Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) was left heartbroken in tonight's Emmerdale (22nd February), as she mistakenly came to believe that her partner Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) slept with Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles).

As she rushed to meet Bob, he wondered where she had been, but she managed to cover. As guests began to arrive, all seemed to be going well. But when Tim didn't appear from his room to play the harp, as he'd been paid to do, Bob went to chase him up.

As Bob returned, the day took a shocking turn as he quietly announced to Bernice that Tim was, in fact, dead! Bernice then asked Bob what position he found Tim in, which naturally Bob found very strange. As he confirmed that Tim was laying on his back, Bernice went white, believing that Tim must have been dead when she woke up with him.

Bob was stunned to realise that Bernice had had a fling with Tim, and he suggested that Bernice tell their guests they needed to leave due to a bereavement. But when Bernice headed downstairs to do so, she was informed that a notorious critic had just arrived, and this could be make or break for the B&B.

So Bernice broke out the champagne, leaving Bob recoiling in horror as he returned to find the reviewer about to head upstairs to view the rooms - he hadn't locked the door with the corpse in! But there was another twist in this tale, as when the woman went to enter the room in question, Tim emerged, very much alive.

It turned out that Tim had taken a sleeping pill, and had also overslept. But he was now dressed smartly, and remarked to Bernice that she snored like a walrus! As Tim headed for his harp, and the reviewer promised a five-star write up, Bob and Bernice moved outside to have a private toast to their success.

But as Wendy walked up the road to join them, she heard Bob telling Bernice that there must be no more sex at work. Wendy assumed that Bob and Bernice had had a fling, and she rushed off in tears. Will she realise that this has all been a misunderstanding?

