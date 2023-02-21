The teen was hurt earlier this week, when dad Bob (Tony Audenshaw) told her that he wanted her to stay with adoptive mum Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) instead of at the B&B, which he was preparing for its big launch.

Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) was in turmoil in tonight's Emmerdale (21st February), as the mood swings caused by her periods led to another outburst.

As the ITV soap returned tonight, Cathy fumed as Brenda tried to make her feel better, while twin brother Heath (Sebastian Dowling) inadvertently added fuel to the fire when he announced that their dad had paid him to help out at the launch.

Just as Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) delivered a cake he'd made for Bob and business partner Bernice Blackstock's (Samantha Giles) event – revealing it was the very first one he'd made alone since his stroke last year – Cathy stormed in to confront Bob. But as she rushed off after her harsh words, she accidentally knocked over the cake.

Bob despaired as he insisted that Cathy apologise to Marlon; but she was too embarrassed and upset as she ignored him and left. Outside, Bernice made a breakthrough as she sat down with Cathy, patiently listening as Cathy explained that she didn't know what was happening to her.

She confided that since starting the contraceptive pill to help with her periods, they had been lighter, but Cathy was still struggling to control her anger. Bernice gave Cathy an amethyst pendant, saying that it might help with her stress. Cathy was grateful, and the pair chatted as Bernice talked about Tim the Harpist, who she had taken a shine to.

Gabrielle Dowling as Cathy Hope and Samantha Giles as Bernice Blackstock in Emmerdale. ITV/Mark Bruce

When Cathy returned to see Bob, his flustered attitude led him to upset his daughter again as he admitted he really did want her away from the B&B, adding that she couldn't hide behind her periods for everything (easy for Bob, a man, to say!).

As Bob discussed Cathy's feisty behaviour, he ended up ranting at her, leaving Cathy sobbing as she ordered him to leave her alone. Will Cathy be able to seek help?

