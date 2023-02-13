The character joined the ITV soap in February last year as the secret son of villainous Pierce Harris and soon began a romance with lawyer Ethan Anderson (Emile John).

Marcus Dean is set to depart from Emmerdale after actor Darcy Grey reportedly quit the role.

However, their romance is set to end in the coming episodes and Marcus will depart from the village.

According to a report, actor Grey has decided to leave the soap and pursue other opportunities elsewhere.

A source told The Sun: "Marcus's time in the village came to a natural end. Darcy is keen to spread his wings but the door has been left open."

ITV confirmed to RadioTimes.com that Darcy Grey has already filmed his final scenes and Marcus's exit will play out in the coming weeks.

Throughout Marcus's time on the soap, his storylines have primarily concerned his relationship with Ethan and navigating his place in the village amongst Ethan's family.

A recent storyline saw Marcus sexually harassed by a lawyer at Ethan's firm named Greg, and Ethan decided to pursue a complaint against Greg.

However, in response, Greg claimed that he had been sexually harassed by Marcus instead.

An attempt by Marcus and Ethan's sister Naomi Walters (Karene Peter) to amend the situation by subterfuge ended with a confrontation and Marcus punching Greg.

Darcy Grey as Marcus Dean and Emile John as Ethan Anderson in Emmerdale. ITV

Afterwards, the action saw Ethan decide to negotiate with Greg and both complaints were dropped. In the aftermath, Ethan and Marcus's relationship was on shaky ground.

This week, Marcus has a failed date with Ethan and ends up going out for the night with Naomi instead.

The next morning, Marcus is horrified to spot Ethan getting into a car with a mystery man. Could this be what spells the end for their relationship?

