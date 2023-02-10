Paddy walked out of the village and never came back in last night's instalment of the ITV soap, and his mental health will take another turn in the coming weeks. But back at home, Chas rowed with those closest to her.

Chas Dingle's (Lucy Pargeter) fears grew for her missing estranged husband Paddy (Dominic Brunt) in tonight's Emmerdale (10th February), as tensions ran high within the family.

She was still furious with Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley), who had a fling with Paddy earlier in the week. Meanwhile, Paddy's father Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) made the decision to call the police after much debate on whether it was too soon to consider him officially missing.

PC Swirling (Andy Moore) arrived at The Woolpack, and Chas's half-brother sat in as Chas, Mandy and Bear explained the situation. But when it came to working out who had been the last person to see Paddy, Caleb owned up that he had spoken to the other man in the village. When he admitted urging Paddy to leave, Chas was furious.

In private, Caleb explained that he was merely trying to make her life easier, but Chas informed him that Paddy was the kindest man she had ever known, adding that Caleb had no right to interject. When he poured scorn over her spouse's night with Mandy, Chas replied that the pair shared a lifetime of history, which was just one of the things Caleb was unaware of.

Despite this defence, Chas continued to be vile to Mandy, causing Bear to take his daughter-in-law aside to condemn her for shaming the one person who had managed to connect with Paddy recently. He placed the blame for Paddy's disappearance firmly at her door, leaving her thoughtful.

Meanwhile, Paddy's best mate Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) was also worried sick, and wanted to help. But he was sent home from the pub when he overdid things, leading his loved ones to worry about his stroke recovery.

Although Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) paid a visit and assured Marlon that he simply needed to rest, Marlon's daughter April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) was panicking, having already found him sprawled out on the floor after tripping over.

Back at the pub, Chas confided in cousin Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) that Paddy had been the best thing that ever happened to her, and if he was lost to her and their daughter Eve forever she would never forgive herself. What will Chas do next?

Anyone relating to Paddy's story can find help and support by visiting the Samaritans and Andy's Man Club websites

