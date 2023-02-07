As for Ethan Anderson (Emile John), it seems his boyfriend Marcus Dean (Darcy Grey) has cause to worry over their relationship, while April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) comes up with a plan for recovering dad Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock).

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) finds himself a new nemesis next week after Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) dares to cross him - and as Caleb Milligan (William Ash) hovers, Will begins a plot of his own. Elsewhere, Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) is worried over Samson's (Sam Hall) sudden change of heart over Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) and their baby daughter Esther.

Meanwhile, the Dingles continue to stress about their financial problems and grieving Vinny (Bradley Johnson) marks a special day.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 13th - 17th February 2023.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Cain takes revenge on Will...

Cain doesn't take kindly to Will's input in Emmerdale. ITV

Cain is feeling anxious over the forthcoming hearing for young son Kyle Winchester's (Huey Quinn) case, and he's put out when Kyle's mum Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) continues to stick to the bail conditions. This means that Cain still can't spend time with Kyle, and another incident in the week angers him further. It all starts when Amy and Kyle join Will and his grandson Lucas (Noah Ryan Aspinall) at the Hide, and the two boys become engrossed in a game together.

When Amy has to rush off to sign some papers for the solicitor, Will offers to take Kyle to the playground with him and Lucas. But as Cain spots them, he and Will exchange tense words over Amy's orders to keep Kyle away from Cain. Amy arrives and is quick to remind Cain he can't have access to their son, and Caleb shows up to diffuse the situation and leads Cain away. Amy confides in Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) about her own plans, and Will later apologises to her for the altercation with Cain - only for the pair to be left shocked when escaped horse Apollo charges down the street!

What they don't know is that Cain wants revenge on Will for keeping him from Kyle, so he unlocked the gate to Apollo's horse stall. Watching from afar, Cain enjoys watching Will's despair as the out-of-his-depth man tries to control the horse. Suddenly, Caleb and Sam Dingle (James Hooton) arrive with a horsebox and deal with the situation, and Caleb makes his disdain for Will clear. Cain is thrilled to see Will meek from the chaos of the day, but Will is also keeping his eye on Caleb...

2. ...while Will plans to catch out Caleb

Caleb makes himself at home in Emmerdale. ITV

With Caleb having made a business deal with Will's wife Kim Tate (Claire King), Will has already made it known that he doesn't trust 'shyster' Caleb. But it was Will who made a fool of himself when he wrongly accused Sam of theft, only for Caleb to jump to his defence and leave Will forced to apologise. In upcoming scenes, Will is angry about Caleb taking liberties at Home Farm, so he asks reluctant nanny Nicky (Lewis Cope) to spy on Caleb. Will Nicky agree, and will Caleb's motives become clear after he was heard making a cryptic phone call recently?

3. Noah grows insecure over Samson

Noah isn't happy to find Samson with Amelia in Emmerdale. ITV

Noah arrives to see girlfriend Amelia with Valentine's gifts, but is worried to find her chatting with Samson. The two young men have an awkward exchange before Samson leaves. Amelia feels that this is a positive breakthrough with Samson, but Noah is not convinced. His insecurities begin to rise, clearly leaving him wondering if Samson will take his place in Amelia and baby Esther's lives.

But Emmerdale fans already know that Samson has a game plan and couldn't be less interested in being a dad. Noah is right to be concerned, but just how far will Samson go as he steps up his vile behaviour? And he used to be such a nice boy, too...

4. Is Ethan cheating?

Who is Ethan spending time with in Emmerdale? ITV

A dejected Marcus arrives home from a failed date with Ethan, and Ethan's sister Naomi Walters (Karene Peter) drags Marcus away to cheer him up. Marcus is later in better spirits when Ethan assures him that he does want them to find a place together as planned. But a shifty Ethan receives a message from a mystery man and later, Marcus is stunned when he spots his other half getting into a stranger's car. Who is this other man? Is Ethan cheating on Marcus? Viewers may recall that, some time ago, Marcus commented on how much he hates liars and cheats, only for Ethan to look a tad uncomfortable. Has he been cheating for some time?

5. April has a plan for Marlon

What is April up to in Emmerdale? ITV

It's coming up to a year since Marlon suffered a stroke and he's been progressing well in his recovery, returning to work at The Woolpack. But daughter April was deeply affected by Marlon's illness, and next week, the teen is a cause for concern. When Marlon receives a text and stands up to help, an alarmed April pleads with him to stay at home and rest. April then starts to form a plan to keep her dad safe - but what does she do? And what is it that Marlon is so keen to help someone with?

6. Vinny remembers Liv as the Dingles grow desperate

Vinny thinks of Liv during an emotional milestone in Emmerdale. ITV

Vinny makes an emotional toast in honour of his late wife Liv's (Isobel Steele) 21st birthday, following her untimely death last year. But the grieving widower faces more struggles as he and his clan are going cold over at Wishing Well cottage. Vinny and Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) are almost caught syphoning oil from Eric Pollard's (Chris Chittell) oil tank, but the pair soon toast to a job well done.

With the heating now back on at home, Lydia (Karen Blick) eventually softens her stance, aware that her relatives have committed some dodgy business to fill the oil tank. Will things look up for the Dingles, or might they resort to drastic measures once again?

