For weeks, Caleb's half-brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) has been trying to drive him out of the village, with Cain blaming Caleb's influence as the reason why his young son Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) confessed to killing Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).

Caleb Milligan (William Ash) revealed his true agenda in tonight's Emmerdale (2nd February), as he told a mystery person on the phone that he was "reeling" someone in to get what he wants.

At every turn, Caleb has seemingly tried to help Kyle's case by paying for his solicitor to build a strong defence. When Cain issued some threats to Caleb, Caleb remained cool and collected, but ended up warning Cain that he could easily walk away unscathed should any harm come to Cain.

Tonight, Cain was forced to go with cousin Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) when the latter went off the rails and stole Caleb's car. While Cain got Charity to open up about the reason she had spiralled, Caleb realised his vehicle was missing and Charity's fiancé Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) stepped in to help search when Caleb suggested that Cain and Charity were behind the situation.

Meanwhile, Charity probed Cain on his behaviour towards Caleb, as she noted that the other man seemed intent on helping his newfound family. Reminding Cain that his destructive ways had led to Kyle facing a jail sentence, Charity urged him to make amends with Caleb and allow him into his life.

Upon returning the car alone, Cain asked a confused Caleb to join him for a pint in the Woolpack, where Cain apologised for keeping his brother in the dark over their late mum Faith (Sally Dexter), before he and their sister Chas (Lucy Pargeter) answered Caleb's questions about Faith.

However, the family reunion wasn't all peace and harmony, as Chas informed Cain that she wasn't anywhere near ready to forgive him over her lover Al's death.

Afterwards, Cain gave Caleb his blessing to get to know Kyle, and he watched the pair have a kickabout with a football. Caleb later returned to update Cain on what Kyle had told him about his chat with a psychiatrist, and the two men parted ways on good terms.

But, alone in his car, Caleb was seen talking on the phone explaining that he just needed to keep reeling "them" in and soon they would get exactly what they want. Is Caleb talking about Cain? What does he have planned?

Will Cain find himself in danger, or is Caleb planning to hit him where it hurts through other means? We're starting to worry for poor Kyle in all this...

