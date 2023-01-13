Ever since Caleb first appeared on-screen at the end of last year, he's given the impression of a nice, but confident, addition to the extended Dingle clan. But viewers may be wondering if he's all he seems, especially after he put ideas in young nephew Kyle Winchester's (Huey Quinn) head, which led to Kyle confessing to murder .

Village newcomer Caleb Miligan (William Ash) turned the tables on hostile half-brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) in tonight's Emmerdale (13th January), as he gave him a warning.

Caleb hired his own legal team to help Kyle and Cain, but Cain hasn't been forthcoming with gratitude, and he threatened to kill Caleb if he didn't walk away.

In the aftermath of this encounter, Caleb was seen casually approaching Cain and his sister Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper). Cain had just informed Belle of his words to Caleb, at which point Belle reminded her brother to make sure youngest son Isaac wasn't nearby if Cain decided to plan another gun-wielding showdown! She makes a good point.

Cain wasn't impressed that Caleb hadn't fled already, but Caleb told him he wouldn't be scared away, and that most normal people didn't settle their differences this way. Cain's being called out left, right and centre tonight!

At the garage, Cain clutched a wrench as Caleb invited him into his car so they could sort things out. On a country road, the pair emerged with Cain removing his jacket, assuming that he and Caleb would be having a physical fight. Just an average day, then.

However, Caleb was more interested in seeking out a pub for lunch (a man with priorities!) and the witty one liners were out in force when they finally found one and he placed Cain's order for him. A sullen Cain remained unmoved when Caleb suggested making amends, and seemed intent on handling things calmly.

But, back outside, Cain tried to walk away. Caleb followed all the way, and was amused when Cain manhandled him and dished out the usual hardman threats. But eventually, Caleb's demeanour changed, and he pointed out that he didn't have the kind of criminal record that Cain had – so Cain better watch his back.

Should Cain be keeping his eye on Caleb, who has more of an edge to him than we thought? Or will he dismiss his words as an idle threat?

