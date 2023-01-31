Elsewhere, former spouses Paddy (Dominic Brunt) and Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) are brought closer together as Paddy's turmoil continues; and Naomi Walters (Karene Peter) plots to help brother Ethan Anderson (Emile John).

It could finally be time for Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) and Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) to own up to their fling and the resulting pregnancy next week, but will Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) hear the truth as her granddaughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) suffers a medical emergency?

Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) makes a messy attempt to reach out to struggling daughter Cathy (Gabrielle Dowling), while Samson Dingle's (Sam Hall) ears prick up when he learns some news about Noah Dingle (Jack Downham).

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers from 6th - 10th February 2023.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Mack reveals his betrayal?

Mack's plan to come clean backfires. ITV

It wasn't long ago that Sarah suspected Chloe and Mack's secret, but Chloe managed to convince her pal that she had got it wrong. But next week, everything changes once again. As Mack tries to join in fiancée Charity's happy banter, he's haunted by his guilt. Soon, Mack tells Chloe that he's going to confess to Charity about the baby.

As Sarah overhears from upstairs, Chloe is worried when Mack refuses to back down, as he vows to tell Charity the truth that very same day. Sarah listens in secret as Chloe stands her ground when Mack encourages her to leave - she's determined to stick around as she has nowhere else to go. But just as Mack and Chloe are about to reveal their secret to Charity, Sarah comes stumbling down the stairs, struggling to breathe...

2. Sarah is rushed to hospital

Will Sarah be OK? ITV

Charity instructs Mack to call an ambulance, while Sarah hyperventilates. In A&E, Sarah is wheeled off for treatment, while Mack comforts an emotional Charity and shares a look with Chloe - it looks like they'll be putting their plans to confess on hold. An upset Charity confides in Mack, worried about Sarah's life expectancy. Then Chloe spots a doctor walking towards them all, and Charity knows there's bad news on the horizon as she waits, terrified.

Long-term viewers may recall that Sarah was diagnosed with Fanconi anaemia as a youngster, and tragically, she and her family know that this may lead her to lose her life at a premature age. Will Sarah survive, and will she reveal what she knows about Mack and Chloe?

3. Paddy turns to Mandy for comfort

Mandy (Lisa Riley) and Paddy (Dominic Brunt) in Emmerdale. ITV

Paddy is left surprised when dad Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) reveals he's set up a double date for the two of them. Paddy remains polite, but he's horrified at being so suddenly thrown back into the world of dating, as he's nowhere near recovered from the pain of estranged wife Chas Dingle's (Lucy Pargeter) affair.

Bear doesn't get the hint that Paddy isn't in the right headspace for socialising, and Paddy thinks up an excuse and is relieved when Bear leaves with the two ladies. The next day, Chas is taken aback when she thinks she overhears Paddy bragging about being single. So she flirts with Kev the drayman, which leaves Paddy even more hurt. Chas ends up putting Paddy in his place over his controlling behaviour, reminding him that it's his choice to keep living with her.

Mandy grows concerned as she sees Paddy looking bereft, and he tries to hide from her without luck. Paddy then admits he's feeling lost, and Mandy moves in to hold broken Paddy. Mandy knows how difficult it can be to move on when you still love someone, and Paddy is struck by her words as he senses that she knows what he's going through.

At the Woolpack, the pair open a bottle of wine, and find themselves acting coy as they avoid making eye contact, with the implication of Mandy's words hanging in the air between them. As time goes on, Paddy and Mandy reminisce and dissolve into helpless, cathartic laughter, and Mandy wrestles with her conscience as she locks eyes with a drunken Paddy. Emmerdale has already teased that at some point, the former flames make it to the bedroom together. Is a full-on reunion on the cards?

4. Naomi's honeytrap plot

Greg flirts with Nate in Emmerdale. ITV

Ethan explains to boyfriend Marcus Dean (Darcy Grey) and sister Naomi that Greg (Daniel Betts) is trying to discredit the harassment complaint against him. Ethan is feeling helpless at the injustice of the situation, and he reveals he's considering dropping the investigation and quitting his job. So Naomi tells Marcus that she has an idea that could swing the scales of justice in Ethan's favour. But as she tries to enlist Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) to be bait, he refuses and Marcus expresses his own concerns.

Eventually, though, Naomi stresses the fact that Ethan could lose his job, and Nate relents. He heads to the bar and catches Greg's eye. When Greg approaches and offers to buy Nate a drink, the plan looks to be in motion. With his phone recording, Nate stands by shyly as he flirts with Greg. Will this honeytrap work, or is disaster about to strike?

5. Bob's blunder

Cathy is mortified thanks to dad Bob. ITV

Following her recent struggle with heavy periods, Cathy is feeling more positive as Doctor Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) prescribed the pill to help the situation. When Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) found the packet, Cathy opened up to her. But next week, Cathy enjoys her birthday gathering, Bob and Brenda spy on the kids. Brenda then breaks the news to Bob that Cathy is taking the pill, and he's upset to have been kept in the dark.

But when Bob approaches her about her heavy periods, Cathy is mortified. She bursts into a fit of rage and orders her party guests to leave, with Bob feeling blindsided. Can he make amends and find a way to support Cathy properly?

6. Samson hears Noah's news

Samson hears Noah's news. ITV

Noah was shocked to hear that aunt Zoe Tate (Leah Bracknell) had set up a trust fund for him. And next week, Samson is left intrigued when he hears, thanks to a gossiping Brenda, that Noah is transferring his money over to an account for baby Esther. Esther is, of course, Samson's baby daughter by Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) - but Samson is simply not interested is being her father, while Noah has stepped up in his place. The ITV soap has revealed that Samson will resort to blackmail, and this looks set to be what sparks his devious plan.

