The ITV soap has spilled the beans on what we can expect in the coming weeks - and trust us, it's going to be unmissable TV, with a slight hint of nostalgia thrown in, too.

There's set to be an explosive spring coming up on Emmerdale as the residents find themselves shrouded in blackmail, deception, and secret liaisons!

Almost all the villagers will be wrapped up in the spring drama, but we've picked out a few key storylines to whet your appetite for the coming weeks on Emmerdale.

1. Paddy Kirk and Mandy Dingle reunite?

In news absolutely no one saw coming, Paddy Kirk (played by Dominic Brunt) is set to fall back into the arms of his ex-wife, Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley). Following the breakdown of his marriage to Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), the vet finds himself at a loss, and incredibly lonely.

Sitting down with Mandy for a trip down memory lane, they find themselves closer than they thought they would ever be again and one thing leads to another, resulting in them heading to the bedroom! Will Paddy and Mandy form a meaningful connection again, or will this fling cause Paddy to spiral into a deep depression?

2. Samson Dingle goes too far

After Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) fell pregnant in 2022 and delivered Samson Dingle's (Sam Hall) baby, the latter wanted nothing to do with his fling or baby Esther. The cruel teenager prompted outrage among fans, who were distraught to see the way he was acting to the news he was going to be a father. Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) proved he'd grown up after his stint in prison and offered to help his girlfriend Amelia raise the child - and what a terrific lad he's been since.

In the coming weeks, Noah suggests they should set up a trust fund for baby Esther, to ensure her future is stable, but evil Samson sees it as an opportunity to cause trouble. Noah ends up being blackmailed for money by the devilish Dingle but there will be some serious consequences not just for Samson, but for his entire family, too. Has he gone too far this time?

3. Mackenzie Boyd's baby secret is revealed

Mucky Mack (Lawrence Robb) has been keeping a dreadful secret from his bride-to-be Charity (Emma Atkins) - he got another woman pregnant. What's worse, is that woman is Chloe (Jessie Elland), and it turns out she's super close to Charity at the moment. While his relationship with Charity is in a good place, Mack is constantly on the edge for the moment his secret inevitably comes out.

As the happy couple prepare for their wedding, it isn't long before it all blows up in Mack's face and he's left red-faced. How will Charity react to the news? Is Mack's life worth living? And will Charity revert to her old ways in the face of this bombshell?

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

