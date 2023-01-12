Kyle recently confessed to killing Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) , unable to cope with his dad Cain taking the blame for what happened. Al would still be alive if Cain hadn't taken a shotgun down to the barn and lured the man there, having discovered Al's affair with Cain's sister Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter).

Emmerdale has released a first look at the moment that Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) arrives home from prison - just as son Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) is taken to a local authority children's home.

But Kyle has been troubled ever since that awful day, and after a conversation with newfound uncle Caleb Miligan (William Ash), Kyle handed himself in.

The police later charged Kyle, and it was explained to his mum Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) and stepmother Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) that Kyle would soon be taken away.

The Dingles say goodbye to Kyle in Emmerdale. ITV

New images show the Dingles rallying round to say goodbye to Kyle, as an emotional Amy and Moira hug their boy before he is driven away by social workers.

Ahead of these scenes, Emmerdale viewers saw Cain blaming Moira for the turn of events in a call from jail. But in tonight's episode, a fragile Moira is left stunned when she suddenly spots Cain, home at last.

A preview clip shows the moment Moira breaks down over Kyle, before coming face-to-face with Cain, and it can be viewed below.

Can the couple's marriage survive this latest setback? And what does the future hold for vulnerable Kyle? You'll just have to tune in to find out.

Emmerdale airs these scenes on Thursday 12th January at 7:30pm in an hour-long instalment.

