Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona horrified as evil Pierce’s son arrives in village

Rhona Goskirk is set to get a blast from the past on Emmerdale next month.

The vet, played by Zoe Henry, will get a shock when she is confronted by the son of her evil ex-husband Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather).

Just as Rhona appears to have found happiness in her new family unit with boyfriend Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), her world will be rocked by a reminder of her past trauma at the hands of Pierce.

Marcus Dean will be played by actor Darcy Grey and arrives in the village sporting similar brooding looks to his father Pierce.

However, fans of the soap will have to wait and see if the character shares other traits with his nasty father.

Pierce himself is currently in prison for raping his former wife Rhona, so the vet will face anxiety and past trauma when Darcy turns up.

Will Rhona allow Marcus into her life? And how will this impact her happiness with Marlon?

Additionally, what past does Marcus have to share?

The character will debut on the ITV soap on Thursday 3rd February 2022.

Actor Darcy Grey commented on his casting: “When my agent sent me the character of Marcus Dean, I was quietly smiling inside. We share so many similarities, both the good – and perhaps – some of the bad! I thought “I know who this kid is”.

“To then get the call to say that the role was mine was one of those pinch-yourself moments we actors simply dream of.”

Grey also teased more about what we can expect from the dynamic new character.

“For Marcus, the battle of being torn between wanting to forget his relationship with his Dad,” added Grey, “but also ultimately, wanting to simply be loved is a challenge many of us face, and one that I hope I can bring some truth to.

“He is such an open book, with such an uncertain future that I just can’t wait for you all to see where his journey in the village takes him!”

Discussing the arrival of Marcus, Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks notes in a statement: “Marcus’ arrival will certainly ruffle a few feathers and flutter a few hearts in the village.

“However, people will soon realise there’s more to Marcus than merely being the son of Pierce. But will our villagers give him a chance, or will he be forever doomed to live in the shadow of his father’s heinous crimes?

“We’re delighted to welcome Darcy to the show and we’re sure he’ll certainly make quite the impression on villagers and viewers alike.”

Emmerdale airs on weekdays from 7pm on ITV and ITV Hub with previous episodes available on ITV Hub.

