6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Cain confronts Gavin

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) confronts Gavin (Ben Richards) which has life-changing consequences for Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).

Evidence against killer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) is on the verge of being discovered, Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) commits a crime and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) angers old flame Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick).

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 17th – 21st January 2022.

Double bombshell for Chas

There’s bad news for the Dingles from the insurers refuse to pay out for the fire as the claim failed to mention the prospective development plans for the pub. Finally, after months of feuding that ended in a festive ball of flame, Chas is forced to admit defeat and sign over full ownership of the Woolpack (or at least what’s left of it) to Al.

Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) has cause to pause when he reads over the paperwork and notices their bad boy business partner is paying them £20,000 under the agreed price – after ruthless Gavin pressured Al to offer less cash – so at the last minute Chas refuses to sign. Riled by Al’s attempt to con his clan Cain rips up the contract, annoying Chas that her big brother is trying to fight her battles, while nervous Al is given 48 hours by gruesome Gav to seal the deal…

Cain confronts Gavin

Unable to resist antagonising Al, Cain and Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) hack into his phone and find a trail of messages that lead them to Gavin. Confronting the puppet master behind this whole business makes Cain realise what Al is really up to…

Meanwhile, Chas and Al almost reach a truce which is shattered when Gavin pulls out of the development deal after being threatened by Cain. This means he wants all of his cash back from Al, which leaves Chas without a single penny to her name and in a worse situation than she was before. Unsurprisingly, she disowns Cain for meddling and making things worse…

Deadly evidence buried

Remember how upsetting it was when the Blue Peter garden was vandalised? Prepare to feel that same emotional outrage all over again when the allotment in Leanna’s name is completely trashed.

Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) and Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) set about restoring the green space to its former glory – not realising the creepy ‘bits box’ full of trophies murdering Meena kept from her victims is among the wreckage. When Sam Dingle (James Hooton) offers to help tidy up he unwittingly shovels dirt over the incriminating evidence, potentially burying the key to exposing the true extent of the killer nurse’s crimes…

Jai commits fraud

Desperate times call for desperate measures, at least that what Jai tells himself when he stoops unexpectedly low in his latest efforts to tackle the financial crisis at the HOP caused by the hefty health and safety fine for the rope bridge collapse.

Refused yet another payday loan to pay off the damning debt, the shifty Mr Sharma decides to fraudulently use someone else’s name on his next application. Who does he choose to put in potential danger to save his own skin without even asking them? His loving partner Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy), that’s who. Has the man no morals?!

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Vanity fans are given new hope that their fave estranged couple could be edging back into each others’ orbit when young Johnny requests a playdate with Moses, meaning the mums may be forced to spend time together. Typically, Charity messes it up by angering Vanessa by putting her foot in it and the vet is venomous towards her ex. Maybe we spoke too soon…

Charity’s eldest son Ryan Stocks (James Moore) has long since distanced himself from his mum’s chaotic love life and he couldn’t give two hoots about her attempts to make amends with V and the jealousy it stirs in Mack, though to be fair he appears to have more important things on his mind as he keeps ignoring calls from his adopted mum, Irene. Is there a reason he’s avoiding her?