When Caleb informed Cain earlier this week that he is planning on taking over Home Farm, it looked like this was the big secret the former was keeping.

The plot thickened in tonight's Emmerdale (17th February), as viewers learned that Caleb Miligan (William Ash) is duping half-brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).

But as the ITV soap returned tonight, Cain watched on as Caleb and Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) shared a friendly exchange in the aftermath of recent events, and he was suspicious of Caleb's motives.

Later, at the Woolpack, Caleb had bought Cain a pint - but Cain declared that he wasn't staying as he quizzed Caleb on his plan for Home Farm. Interestingly, Caleb backtracked on his previous statement, saying that it was the beer talking, and all he really wanted was the stud farm.

Caleb added that it wasn't really Kim Tate (Claire King) he wanted to stitch up; instead it was her husband Will, who he was now pretending to get on famously with.

When he explained that he had to be clever if he wanted to win his share of the stud farm, Cain wondered why Caleb seemed so focused on this, when he had insisted that his newfound family in Cain and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) were more important to him.

Promising this to be the case, Caleb feigned hurt that Cain was even questioning his loyalty, and vowed that he was doing all of this for them.

Cain left, warning that Caleb had better be telling the truth; but when he was gone, Caleb was quick to make another of his mysterious phone calls.

Telling the other person that he had just spoken to Cain, who was "none the wiser", Caleb explained that whatever they were scheming would be going ahead as planned.

William Ash as Caleb Milligan in Emmerdale. ITV

But what exactly is going on? Could Caleb merely be downplaying his Home Farm agenda, or is he keen to destroy Cain somehow, with his 'Tate Hate' actually a red herring?

Well, Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson recently teased: "There is a secret about Caleb, but viewers haven't guessed it yet, and I've been reading all the theories."

