Elsewhere, as Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) finds himself in hot water, his struggling daughter Cathy (Gabrielle Dowling) faces another upsetting day. Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke) is given unconditional support after recent events; while nanny Nicky (Lewis Cope) tires of Gabby Thomas's (Rosie Bentham) plotting.

There's yet more Dingle chaos in the village next week, as devious Samson (Sam Hall) eyes Noah's (Jack Downham) windfall. Meanwhile, Samson's dad Sam (James Hooton) has financial troubles which leads to a shocking situation with Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell).

Ethan Anderson (Emile John) is in for a sad surprise over boyfriend Marcus Dean (Darcy Grey), and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) intervenes in Leyla Cavanagh's (Roxy Shahidi) life.

Read in for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 20th - 24th February 2023.

7 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Samson Dingle blackmails Noah Dingle

Samson manipulates Noah. ITV

Samson continues to sow discontent between the mother of his child, Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell), and her boyfriend Noah. Meanwhile, Noah is left reeling when he loses his apprenticeship as Marcus has left the village (more on what causes this sudden exit below). When Noah rushes off to meet a potential new employer, Amelia is desperately searching for someone to look after baby Esther. Upon his return, Noah is riled to see that Samson has been looking after Esther in his absence. He continues to be suspicious of his cousin's intentions, and he's right to be, as Samson toys with Noah as he plots to worm his way into Amelia's good books.

Noah is thrown when Samson manipulates him into offering him a pay-off from his trust fund - in exchange for Samson agreeing to keep away from Esther. Samson is thrilled as Noah offers him £2k to keep away from Amelia and Esther; while oblivious Amelia is gutted that her attempts to connect with Samson have been thwarted. Will she find out what's gone on between Noah and Samson?

2. Sam Dingle's thieving leads to an accident

Pollard tries (and fails) to accost Sam. ITV

As his son extorts money for his own gain, Sam is wishing that he and wife Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) could do more financially to provide for their granddaughter. So he runs an idea past brother Cain (Jeff Hordley), asking him to give Amelia's dad Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) a pay rise to help pay for all that Esther needs. Cain refuses, but when he tells Sam to think outside the box like a true Dingle, Sam is left thoughtful.

In the shop, Sam tries to distract Pollard while he steals baby stuff, but he's soon confronted by the suspicious older man. Panicking, Sam flees the scene, but as Pollard sets off after him, he trips and hits his head. Sam looks down at the unconscious Pollard, horrified at what he's caused. Will Pollard be OK? Whatever happens next, Sam and Lydia are left trying to find a way to keep Sam out of prison. Can they save his skin?

3. Fresh crisis for the Hopes

Bob and Cathy Hope in Emmerdale. ITV

As Bob and new business partner Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) prepare for the re-opening of the B&B, Bob is put out when Bernice hires a harpist that she clearly fancies for the big night. Before long, she's spending the night with Tim the harpist; but upon oversleeping on opening day, Bernice springs into action, and is forced to cover for Tim's no-show. But when Bob tells her he's found the harpist dead, Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) mishears a conversation between Bob and Bernice and thinks the pair have had a fling! Wendy accuses Bob of cheating on her, before she dumps ice cold water on him from an upstairs window. Bernice is outraged over Wendy's accusations, but she forms a plan when she suspects that Wendy might also be going through the menopause. Is Bernice on the right track?

Amid Bob's relationship problems, daughter Cathy has a frustrated outburst, and is angry when her dad suggest she stay elsewhere for the opening night of the B&B. When Cathy accidentally destroys the cake that Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) makes for the occasion, she feels humiliated and runs off in tears. Bernice tries to calm Cathy down, and gives her an amethyst pendant to help with her stress. But when she tries to apologise to Bob, Cathy loses her temper when he admits he'd rather she kept away from the B&B. She stamps on her pendant, crushing it, and is left confused as to why she's still feeling like this. Cathy is worried as she returns to speak to Bob, but will he hear her out? Having sought medical help for her heavy periods, can Cathy find support to deal with her anger? And will Bob win Wendy round?

4. Arthur Thomas finds allies

Laurel comforts Arthur in Emmerdale. ITV

When possible love interest Marshall insists again that he and Arthur can't be friends, mum Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) comforts Arthur. But the week seems to be looking up when Arthur enlists the help of Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) to help him prepare for his LGBTQ+ event. Will Arthur's event be a success? And will Marshall be able to break free of his father's offensive beliefs, so he can at least form a friendship with the lovely Arthur?

5. Nicky quits amid Gabby Thomas's games

Nicky and Gabby in Emmerdale. ITV

Gabby was happy to hear that Nicky definitely found her attractive, despite not wanting to blur the lines at Home Farm as he cares for her son Thomas. But she continues to pursue him, and becomes frustrated when her advances keep being brushed off. She finally ignites a spark with Nicky when she asks him to zip up her dress, as his eyes roam all over her. Gabby is pleased to be getting somewhere, but she knows that her position as Nicky's boss is making him reluctant to start anything with her. So Gabby temporarily fires him so they can have their fun. But Nicky is not impressed, and when he quits instead, Gabby is left floundering. How will she deal with the fallout of her game-playing?

6. A shock for Ethan Anderson as Marcus Dean departs

Ethan walks in on Marcus. ITV

Ethan is delighted when he and Marcus make up following their latest row, but Marcus is hiding a guilty secret. Oblivious, Ethan plans to propose to Marcus, but he's in for a big shock. What does he discover? The relationship has been strained ever since Ethan's sleazy boss Greg sexually harassed Marcus, and now it has been announced that Emmerdale star Darcy Grey has left the show. But how and why does Marcus depart? You'll just have to keep watching to find out.

7. Jai Sharma meddles in Leyla Cavanagh's life

Jai warns Suzy over Leyla. ITV

Jai urges Jacob, who is still angry after Leyla's addiction led to his stabbing, to reach out to her. Jai is keen to encourage Jacob to help aid Leyla's recovery, and she's moved when Jacob gets in touch after all. But when Jai warns Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) not to spend time with Leyla, Suzy is stunned. Although Jai believes that Suzy's influence on Leyla is the root of her addiction, Suzy was actually the first of the pair to quit drugs. How will Leyla react to Jai's meddling?

