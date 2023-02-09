The ITV panel took it upon themselves to ask viewers' most burning questions about the soap, with one asking exactly what newcomer Caleb (played by William Ash) is up to.

Jane Hudson, the boss of Emmerdale , has appeared on Loose Women to talk about what's coming up in the Yorkshire Dales for our favourite characters.

While he seemingly came back to reunite with siblings Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Chas (Lucy Pargeter), he's certainly up to something else, too.

Some viewers have been convinced Caleb's actually an undercover cop, but Hudson was quick to clarify that's not the case at all. "I can tell you he's not an undercover cop," she explained. "Coronation Street did that recently with Spider, so we're not going to copy that."

Hudson then teased: "There is a secret about Caleb, but viewers haven't guessed it yet, and I've been reading all the theories."

As for Caleb's true identity, it's really anyone's guess, but we'll surely get an answer on it in the upcoming weeks and months on Emmerdale.

Hudson also revealed some happy news for Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper), who's set for a summer romance. "She's not going to find love with Jacob," Hudson confirmed, disproving a popular theory. "But she is going to find love. We've got a bit of summer loving for Belle."

As the Loose Women all cooed, Hudson warned: "Don't say 'aww' too soon! But it could be the most perfect relationship we've ever seen." Count us intrigued!

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

