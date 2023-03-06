Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) made the first small step towards recovery in tonight's Emmerdale (6th March) after last week's distressing scenes .

This article contains discussions of suicide and suicidal thoughts which some readers may find upsetting.

In Friday's instalment, Paddy went missing again, and it quickly became clear that he was planning to take his own life as he stole the bolt gun from the vet surgery. Thankfully, best friend Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) found Paddy and was able to stop him from going through with the tragic decision.

As the ITV soap returned, Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Marlon discussed their continued worry for Paddy. Chas remarked that the stress had clearly left Marlon, who is still recovering from a stroke himself, exhausted.

Chas admitted to listening out for Paddy in the night, while Marlon confessed he had been sat by his bedroom window, giving him a view of the pub door. Then, Paddy's father Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) greeted them, returning from the shop after buying random items in a blur.

At that moment, Paddy walked in and revealed that he had an appointment with a therapist. This left them all pleased and, after ignoring a call from Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley), Paddy conceded that he'd gone private as local coctor Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) had suggested.

Chas then handed over one of Paddy's new anti depressants, which he took without comment. Later, Paddy returned from his appointment and Marlon emerged from the kitchen. Asked how he got on with the therapist, Paddy confided that he couldn't connect and added that he planned to find another one.

With that, he declared that he would take things "one day at a time", before leaving Marlon, Chas and Bear to themselves again. Will Paddy be able to find someone he can talk to?

Anyone relating to Paddy's story can find help and support by visiting the Samaritans and Andy's Man Club websites, or by calling Samaritans' 24-hour hotline on 116 123. The NHS website also provides advice on how to seek help if you're experiencing suicidal thoughts.

