Alex is the biological father of Dawn Fletcher's (Olivia Bromley) son Lucas, and he returned to the village after being released from prison, wanting to stake his claim on son Lucas and daughter Clemmie.

Kim Tate (Claire King) was back to her scheming best in tonight's Emmerdale (3rd November), as she and husband Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) held dodgy Alex Moore (Liam Boyle) captive in her stables!

But with Lucas and Clemmie both in the care of Dawn and her husband Billy (Jay Kontzle), Dawn was worried sick when Alex got wind of her inheritance from Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) and demanded she hand over double that amount to him – or he'd go for custody of both children.

Unfortunately for Alex, he wasn't banking on the fact that the ruthless Kim is now Dawn's stepmother. As the family gathered for Harriet's funeral, Kim promised that, somehow, she would solve Dawn's situation for her.

As Kim and Will confronted Alex, Will soon got violent with the man who has been harassing his daughter. He warned Alex to leave Dawn alone, and Kim was very impressed with Will's efforts!

She then offered Alex the rest of the money to make up for what he was demanding from Dawn, in exchange for him agreeing to the adoptions going through – with Billy wanting to be a dad to Lucas, as well as the couple's wish to adopt Clemmie together.

Alex refused, but was persuaded by Kim to follow her to the car – the implication being that she was leading him towards cold, hard cash in the open boot. When Alex complied, Will manhandled him once more and bundled him into the car boot.

An oblivious Dawn was tearful as she swerved Harriet's wake to remember her in private, while protective Billy stewed on what to do about Alex. Having deposited Alex in the stables, Will and Kim returned to the gathering, where Will almost filled Billy in on what was going on – only to be stopped by Kim.

Upon returning to visit Alex, Will gave Alex another beating and Kim made him a new offer. She coolly revealed that, rather than the £50,000 he had asked for, he would be given £10,000 to disappear for good. Alex scoffed at the suggestion, but Kim added that the offer would be reduced by one grand each and every day.

Urging him to think about it, Will and Kim left the stables for the night, pleased with what they considered a good day's work! Will Alex agree to Kim's terms?

