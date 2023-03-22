In tonight's (March 22nd) episode of the ITV soap, Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) informed Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) they wouldn't be able to go back to the surgery for a week after someone had messed up with the electrics.

The two resorted to receive patients at home, with Naomi Anderson's (Karene Peters) new boyfriend Alex (Liam Boyle) suspiciously lurking around waiting for Manpreet to leave the room. When she went to shower, he promptly stole her keys, determined to break into the practice.

Manpreet realises she's not alone at the surgery. ITV

Meanwhile, Manpreet realised she'd lost her keys and asked Liam to lend her his to go get her computer charger at the surgery. Once there, the GP realised in horror the door was unlocked and that she may not be alone.

Alex, who was trying to force one of the cabinets open with a crowbar, hid behind a curtain, ready to attack Manpreet. Still reeling from her ordeal with her killer sister Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu), the doctor got terrified and fled before she could learn the identity of the intruder.

Later on, Alex tried to play it nice and helped Manpreet go over what just happened. Unaware she was talking right to the man who could've killed her moments prior, the GP couldn't tell for sure someone was at the practice, looking for a rational explanation as to why the door was open.

The villain used her second guessing to instil doubt, discouraging her from calling the police as she didn't have any evidence supporting her statement. She decided to let it go, though deep down she was still convinced something didn't add up.

Alex is nearly caught out by Manpreet. ITV

In the final scenes, Alex met with his mysterious lover Clare, who quizzed him about the break-in and asked him if he'd managed to open the safe. Once he revealed he had to halt the plan due to Manpreet, she reminded him that "that debt needs paying off".

He then met with his girlfriend Naomi, but they were soon interrupted by Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper), still suspicious of Alex after she'd caught him taking to Clare in a previous episode of Emmerdale. Naomi reassured her friend, telling her she believed Alex was just helping a friend who needed some financial help.

After Belle noted Alex had hit the jackpot with Naomi, the couple got cosy as Clare watched on.

