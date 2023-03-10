The news was first announced by Jimmy King star Nick Miles on Twitter, who posted: "Filming on Emmerdale cancelled today due to the snow. Look out Leeds. We're all going sledging!"

It has been revealed that filming on ITV soap Emmerdale was cancelled today (Friday 10th March) due to adverse weather conditions.

A spokesperson for Emmerdale later told RadioTimes.com: "Due to the weather and road accessibility all Emmerdale filming units have been cancelled today."

This comes as an Arctic blast called Storm Larisa continues to hit the UK, affecting travel, closing schools and causing power cuts in some parts of the country.

Filming for Emmerdale takes place outside of Leeds, as well as at a studio in the city. The long-running soap was previously filmed in the village of Esholt in West Yorkshire, before being moved in 1997.

Storylines on the soap have recently seen recovering addict Leyla Harding being threatened by drug dealer Callum, who left her in fear for her son Jacob's life.

Meanwhile, Louise James who plays Mary Goskirk on the soap recently told RadioTimes.com exclusively about her initial reaction to finding out her character would be discovering her attraction to women later in life.

She said: "I did go in for the character chat right at the very beginning and I was going to say, 'Don’t give me a cardigan and a zimmer frame because I'm 70.'

"And I hadn't hardly drawn breath, I hadn't got the sentence out and they're going, 'So we're going to make her a late life lesbian.'

"OK! Absolutely! Let's do that, it's an important story, and I'm sure there are lots of women out there who have not expressed their sexuality perhaps in a way that is now completely possible to do but wasn't back in the day."

