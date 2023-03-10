The new run will see 10 famous faces running around the country as fugitives, hoping to evade detection by the Hunters, a no-nonsense team of surveillance experts.

It's the thrilling entertainment show that leaves us shouting at the TV and thinking of our own escape plans, and this year, Celebrity Hunted returns for a brand new fifth season in aid of Stand Up to Cancer.

This year's slate of new celebrity contestants includes comedians and hosts of the Off Menu podcast Ed Gamble and James Acaster, Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones with TV presenter and former Olympic snowboarder Aimee Fuller, and life-change experts Nik and Eva Speakman.

Also joining the cast of celebs are social media star Saffron Barker and TV mathematician Bobby Seagull, and former Coronation Street actress Nicola Thorp and Starstruck and The Devil’s Hour fiancé Nikesh Patel.

Celebrity Hunted for Stand Up to Cancer will see the celebrities taking part in the joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

Their goal is simple: to try to stay off the radar so as to go undetected by the Hunters. But fans of the show will know it's a lot harder than it seems.

With a team made up of former police officers, intelligence and army personnel, will this new cohort of celebrities be able to remain undetected?

Commissioning editor for factual entertainment at Channel 4, Ian Dunkley, said: “We are delighted to be bringing back one of the most thrilling nationwide chase games with an esteemed group of celebrities supporting the amazing efforts of Stand Up to Cancer.”

Similarly, Tom Hutchings, executive producer for Shine TV, added: "Get ready for the adventures of our best set of celebrity fugitives ever as we release them, for the first time, in epic prison break-out style!

"Expect the unexpected as our fugitives enlist the help of their celebrity friends, hide out in the most daring locations and get chased around the UK by our fearless team of Hunters, headed up by Chief Lisa Theaker."

Celebrity Hunted for Stand Up To Cancer will air on Channel 4 at the end of March 2023. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

