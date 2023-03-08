The new season will air on Sunday evenings as opposed to its previous Tuesday slot, with the season opener confirmed to be broadcast on Channel 4 on Sunday 19th March at 7:45pm.

A start date has been revealed for the 2023 season of The Great Celebrity Bake Off in aid of Stand Up to Cancer – and it's moving to a new slot on the schedule.

As ever, the show will see a vast array of famous faces trying their hand at signature bakes, technical challenges, and showstoppers, with this year's celebrity cohort including the likes of David Schwimmer, Tom Daley, and Gemma Collins.

The star-studded line-up – which was announced in February – also includes The Repair Shop's Jay Blades, former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson, The Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas, Loose Women's Coleen Nolan, TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, and many more.

In total, the show will run for five episodes – with four contestants competing in each as they look to follow in the footsteps of last year's winners Emma Willis, Gareth Malone, Example, Ben Miller and Ellie Goulding.

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will front the series, with the latter making his final appearance as a host having announced in December last year that he will be stepping down from the role after three years.

Meanwhile, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will once again be on hand to offer their expert feedback and determine who is deserving of being named Star Baker in each episode.

The Great British Bake Off: Stand Up to Cancer will air on Channel 4 beginning Sunday 19th March at 7:45pm.

