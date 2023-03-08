The former Made in Chelsea cast member took to Instagram to alert his followers to the fact that the programme – which was initially intended to debut on Friday 3rd March – was now available to watch on the streamer in the UK and Ireland.

Spencer Matthews's heartbreaking documentary Finding Michael has finally been released on Disney Plus after an unexpected delay – with the reality TV star thanking fans for their patience.

"Thank you so much for your patience and overwhelming support," he wrote. "Really proud to be sharing Michael's story with you all..."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The documentary details Matthews's mission to recover his brother’s body from Mount Everest where he disappeared in 1999, just three days after becoming the youngest ever Briton to reach the summit aged 22.

He is joined by British adventurer Bear Grylls and mountaineer Nims Purja for the programme, which Matthews told RadioTimes.com helped him "understand who my brother was".

Read more:

The reasons for the delay were not immediately clear, with statements from both Disney Plus and Matthews not giving an explanation for why the original date had moved.

"Apologies to everyone trying to view Finding Michael on Disney Plus," Matthews wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. "The debut date has shifted and we'll update you as soon as we have the timings."

Finding Michael is now available to watch on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month.

Visit our Documentaries hub for more news and features, and find out what's on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.