Recovering addict Leyla cut all ties with Callum when she admitted she needed serious help; but when she came close to relapsing, Jacob went after Callum with a knife, and the dealer ended up stabbing the teen .

Escaping with his life, Jacob was furious with Leyla in the aftermath, but eventually agreed to make amends, and things seemed to be looking up at last. Tonight, Leyla and pal Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) set off for a night out with a group of other villagers, which Leyla was initially not in the mood for.

But as Suzy urged her to face her fears and embrace a night of clubbing, even offering to stay off alcohol alongside her, the pair got glammed up and partied together.

In the ladies', though, Leyla could hear two women snorting cocaine in the toilet cubicle, leaving her feeling uneasy. When the giggly pair emerged, they revealed that a dealer was somewhere in the club. Leyla walked away, and told Suzy that she wasn't going to let this spoil their night as she insisted on dancing.

Unfortunately, it wasn't long before they spotted Callum up to one of his dodgy deals, and Suzy pointed out that they needed to tread carefully. So Leyla used her phone to record him handing over drugs, and had the police called out. As he was handcuffed and taken away, Leyla was triumphant as she gloated in his face that she was behind his capture.

Back home, she and Suzy were buzzing over this result - but the evening took a frightening turn when Callum barged his way inside, revealing that he had been released from custody. Leyla's footage was too grainy to identify him, and he had got rid of the drugs before the police arrived, so he was in the clear.

Callum grabbed Leyla, telling her he had been happy to stay away from her - until now. He then told her that she had better watch out for Jacob, leaving her in fear for her son once again. Will Callum come for them both?

