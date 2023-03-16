Having kidnapped Leyla , Callum had her tied up in a disused shed, while Suzy, David (Matthew Wolfenden) and Jacob searched for the missing woman. Leyla's ex-husband Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) also joined the group, waiting for news.

Callum looked genuinely worried when he found Leyla barely conscious, as he tried to give her some food. She managed to slur out a request to take her to the hospital, with Callum assuring her that she would be okay.

But once he got her in the car, Leyla came to, fooling him and letting herself out of the vehicle. Suzy, meanwhile, got a potential lead when a friend of hers, Jez, suggested they locate the shed as he had held meetings with Callum there – but Jacob wasn't keen as he felt they would be wasting precious time. Suzy insisted, though, that it was the only plan they had, so they set off.

As they drove down a country road, Leyla emerged from the woods and spotted the car, but she was too late as she screamed Jacob's name. Leyla was then tackled to the ground by an armed Callum, whose anger had returned following her escape attempt.

But when they returned to the shed, Leyla gasped as they came face to face with Jacob and Suzy. Callum pointed the gun at the three of them, leaving them cowering on the floor. Leyla tried to talk Callum round, but was urged not to make the situation worse. Instead, Suzy asked Callum about his mum, and they all vowed not to tell the police of his actions so they could all walk out together, unharmed.

Tensions were heightened, though, when the police closed in on the scene, calling out to Callum to show himself. It looked, for a moment, like Callum might still use the weapon as he planned to shoot Leyla, Jacob and Suzy dead.

But eventually, he conceded that there was only one way out of this mess, and he emerged from the shed, dropping the gun as he was captured by police. His three hostages watched on, but what's next for them now that Callum is seemingly out of their lives?

