Meanwhile, Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) is left in terrible danger when Alex Moore (Liam Boyle) shows his true colours; and it's a big week for Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt).

Pregnant Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) is back in the village next week, and it's not long before Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) begins to guess something is amiss with her brother Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb). Will his fiancée Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) find out the truth at last?

Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) may finally learn what's been causing her troubling situation, while Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) is angry over cousin Samson's (Sam Hall) constant scheming.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 20th - 24th March 2023.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Will Moira work out Mack and Chloe's secret?

Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) and Chloe arrive back from Scotland, where they've been staying with Sarah's mum Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb) at Sarah's suggestion after she discovered that Mack is the father of Chloe's unborn baby. Meanwhile, oblivious Charity is gutted that the venue for her hen party has been flooded. Moira pays the couple a visit, and ends up newly responsible for the hen do and Mack's stag party, as well as being his 'best man'.

Charity isn't keen on the idea, but little does she know that this is the least of anyone's problems as awkward Mack wants to know why Sarah and Chloe are back. Chloe reveals she's only back for a medical appointment, but plans to move to Scotland permanently. Mack is relieved, but Moira has watched their interaction and is sure there's more to it. For now she decides to let it lie - but before long, while Charity gets nervous about Moira being in charge of her hen do, Moira has some questions for her brother...

2. Mack fears he's lost Charity

Moira wants to know whether Mack is certain about giving up his chance to have a baby of his own, and Charity is not happy to arrive home to find Moira sowing doubts. As the week continues, the atmosphere is still unsettled after Moira's remarks. And things get worse for Mack when Ryan Stocks (James Moore) and Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) say they're not attending the stag, leaving him flustered that everything is falling apart. At The Hide, Charity is unimpressed when Moira reveals the theme for the joint Stag and Hen party: Yorkshire vs Scotland Highland Games. But amid the festivities, Moira continues to probe Mack about choosing a life with Charity over being a dad.

When Mack orders Chloe not to stay long at the party, she's defiant; but an accident ensues when Charity injures Chloe while celebrating winning a race. Mack rushes to Chloe's aid, but has to stop himself from seeming too concerned as her sister Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) takes her to hospital. Knowing that Moira isn't going to give up stirring the pot with Charity, Mack confesses to his bride-to-be that his sister thinks he wants to be a father above all else. Charity struggles to believe Mack when he insists that Moira is wrong, and when Charity rushes away, Mack tells Moira that he'll never forgive her if he's lost Charity for good. But will Moira guess his real secret?

3. Manpreet at risk from dangerous Alex

Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) ends up forced to backtrack over his suspicions of Alex. But soon all becomes clear as Alex's ears prick up when he overhears Manpreet's phone call about the surgery's drug delivery, and he makes a furtive call of his own. Alex struggles to keep his cool with a mystery caller, while Charles and Naomi Walters (Karene Peter) are optimistic when Alex reveals he has a job interview. But on the outskirts of the village, Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) are chatting when they spot Alex handing cash to a mystery woman.

When Alex later arrives at the Woolpack, saying his interview went well, Belle and Chas tell Naomi what they saw. Alex's ex, Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley), also tries to put Naomi in the picture over him. Naomi confronts Alex, and he offers an innocent explanation for his meeting with the other woman. Introducing Naomi to Clare and her son Max, Alex explains he met Max's dad in prison and he's been helping the family with money. Pleased to have made everything right with Naomi, Alex makes an excuse and leaves - and meets up with Clare, at which point we learn that his relationship with Naomi is a sham and he's planning a robbery of the surgery.

Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) and Manpreet are distracted by the vandalised electrics at the premises, and Alex listens in before stealing Manpreet's keys from her bag. Armed with a crowbar, Alex lets himself into the surgery to hunt for the drugs; but Manpreet is puzzled to find the front door open. As she heads to the office, she's unaware that a waiting Alex is nearby, with the crowbar raised. Will he hurt Manpreet?

4. Paddy moves out of the Woolpack

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) scraps his birthday celebrations, no longer in the mood after falling out with best mate Paddy. But Mandy (Lisa Riley) urges Paddy to make amends, so Paddy calls round to apologise to Marlon. The pair then express their gratitude for each other, and share a hug; and Marlon feels that Paddy's friendship is the best present he could have asked for. Meanwhile, Paddy is pleased when Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) trusts that he is ready to return to work at the vets' surgery. Things continue to look up for the recovering Paddy when he and estranged wife Chas manage to have a civil conversation about breaking the news to daughter Eve that he is moving out.

Liam listens to Marlon's concerns that Paddy may leave the village again, so he steps in to offer Paddy a room at his house. Paddy is thrilled, but when his dad Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) moves in unannounced too, Liam worries he's bitten off more than he can chew. Paddy's friends continue to support him after a difficult few weeks, but despite some positive steps in the right direction it's clear he's still struggling. Will his new living arrangements help?

5. Cathy receives a possible diagnosis

After her recent hospitalisation, Cathy's dad Bob (Tony Audenshaw) is supported by Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) and Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles). Soon, Wendy and Manpreet make a breakthrough when they feel they have found the cause of Cathy's extreme mood swings, but the implications leave them concerned. Manpreet tells Bob that Cathy may have Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, and an eavesdropping Cathy is stunned to hear that it could affect her for decades.

Bob decides not to tell his daughter of the hypothetical diagnosis until it can be confirmed, but Cathy walks in and explains that she's already heard them. Bob assures Cathy that they'll get through this together, but broken-hearted Cathy isn't ready to listen yet. Cathy later disappears, and when Bob finds her he does his best to support her, determined to get her through this tough situation. Will Cathy be OK?

6. Noah confronts deceitful Samson

After being blackmailed by Samson, Noah feels helpless when his girlfriend Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) considers quitting college because she can't find childcare for baby Esther. Her dad Dan (Liam Fox) is determined to sort things out, while Esther's father Samson is rewarded by dad Sam Dingle (James Hooton) for good exam results. But Noah is frustrated with Samson's attitude, and the pair square up to each other. Who will gain the upper hand?

Anyone relating to Paddy's story can find help and support by visiting the Samaritans and Andy's Man Club websites, or by calling Samaritans' 24-hour hotline on 116 123. The NHS website also provides advice on how to seek help if you're experiencing suicidal thoughts. You can also find information and support about PMDD (Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder) via the Mind website.

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

